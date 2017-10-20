RadioandMusic
News |  20 Oct 2017 11:01 |  By RnMTeam

I have grown up listening to '90s songs: Sukriti Kakar

MUMBAI: Imagine you growing up admiring something and one day you get a chance to do the same thing? Won’t that make you feel on the top of the world? Well, Sukriti Kakar felt the same when she got the opportunity to sing the remake version of Neend Churai Meri from Ishq.

The song has been re-created and titled Maine Tumko Dekha in a unique way for Golmaal Again. Sukriti shares with Radioandmusic, why this song is so special to her. “I am a total ‘90s child and have grown up listening to ‘90s songs. This song is pretty close to me and I remember dancing and eating food on this song. I was extremely happy when I got the opportunity to work on this song,” said Kakar.

Also Read: 'Maine Tujhko Dekha' replays the good old memories

The industry has witnessed many recreated songs while this song has something special in it. “What I like the most of this song is that it is not like the other remakes, where the songs are the same. But in this, the entire song is re-created except for the hook line which is kept the same as the original. Also, being a part of Golmaal series and the soundtrack itself is so thrilling because it has had so many hit blockbuster songs in the past,” added Kakar.

Singing a recreated song is not an easy task explains the Kar Gai Chull singer. She said, “There is a challenge in itself while singing this, there is a lot of anxiety and anticipation that comes up with such songs. Especially, when the audience comes into the picture, its either they love it or hate it, there is no, in between.”

Also, while recording the song, the original one kept running on her mind all the time. “The original song is sung by Alka Yagnik and Kavita Krishnamurthy, the two female singers I have looked up ruling the industry. They are the reason for me to have chosen singing as my career,” said Kakar.

Recreating songs somewhere takes up the space for originals and independent content. Sharing her thoughts on the same Kakar stated, “Well, I have sung four recreated songs; so, I won’t give a biased answer. There is so much music happening today, that there is space for everybody and everything. There are an amazing bunch of originals coming, I think recreations get the old music back in a revamped way,” ended Kakar.

The artiste is working on many singles with her sister, Prakriti Kakar. The singles will release in the first half of 2018.

