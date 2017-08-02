Singer Yash Wadali booked for molestation

MUMBAI: Singer Yash Wadali has been allegedly booked for molesting a woman at a party in Goregaon on Wednesday.

The incidence took place in Bangur Nagar around 5 am. “The report says that she had a quarrel with Yash Wadali. While Yash was singing a song, he abused the complainant, held her top collar with intent to outrage her modesty,” said Bangur Nagar Police station Senior Police Inspector Santosh Bhandare.

The victim and Wadali were invited to his friend’s birthday party at Garden Estate. The investigation is under process. The accused has not been arrested because the authorities are trying to understand the situation and record statements from the witness present at the incident spot.

The accused is booked under section 354 and 504 of Indian Penal Code.

Yash Wadali comes from the Sufi duo Wadali Brother’s family. The duo entered Bollywood with their rendition to Gulzar’s soulful lyrics in Pinjar.