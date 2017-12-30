RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Dec 2017 18:44 |  By RnMTeam

New Year parties in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Kasa Kay Mumbai? 2018 awaits!! Are you excited? If you are then don’t let 2017 leave you quietly and don’t ignore 2018. New Year’s celebration just can’t go without enjoying some music and at some of the best venues.

Mumbai Tula Amchyavar Bharosa Nai Ka...Well, you should trust us as we get you the list of top 10 party venues in Mumbai. This is where you should be on New Year’s Eve.

Route 999 with Nucleya

Event Title:  Route 999 with Nucleya

Description: Get ready to celebrate New year, the Nucleya style. Red Letters Inc has curated an evening that will see Nucleya perform his smashing hit tracks. The year 2013 saw the release of his first all original EP ‘Koocha Monster’ which he immediately followed up with ‘Koocha Monster Remix EP’ and cemented his name as the next big thing to happen to Indian electronic dance music. Over the past three years - since the release of his EP Koocha Monster – Nucleya has made his mark as an Indian dance music producer, producing anthems that are the soundtrack of a new Indian generation - frenetic, loud and unabashedly Indian. The Nucleya sound is now a genre in itself and has spawned the rise of producers making desi bass.

Venue: Reliance Jio Garden, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

City:  Mumbai

Entry:   Rs 1200 onwards

Date/Time: 31 December, 08:00 pm to 12:00 am


The Scene with Neha Kakkar

Event Title:  The Scene with Neha Kakkar

Description: This New Year's eve 2018, Zee Live, a vertical of the global content company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), which focuses on creating memorable on-ground experiences for audiences is bringing The Scene Fest to Mumbai with Live performances from Divine, Mojojojo and Neha Kakkar at Ballard Estate on 31 December 2017, 8 pm onwards.

Venue:  Ballard Estate, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

City:  Mumbai

Entry:   Rs. 1000 onwards

Date/Time: 31 December, 08:00 pm to 12:00 am


Bollyboom NYE Bash 2017

Event Title:  Bollyboom NYE Bash

Description: India! it's time to celebrate this New Year's Eve the Bollyboom way. Get ready to dance to the Beats of Dj Chetas, songs of  Dr. Zeus and many more as they perform live Mumbai at Hall 7A, NESCO, Goregaon on 31 December 2017 9 pm onwardsTickets and entry details out now.  Dj Chetas Notorious, Dr. Zeus, Rahul Indoria, Chemical A9, Zora Randhawa, Carly

Venue:  Bombay Exhibition Center (Nesco), Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

City:  Mumbai

Entry: Rs 2,000 onwards

Date/Time: 31 December, 09:00 pm to 01:00 am

 

Event Title: NYE Feat Udita Live

Description: Bring in the New Year in #DekhTamasha style while moving to the tunes of DJ Udita Goswami only at Tamasha Mumbai. Artist: Udita Goswami

Venue:  Tamasha: Mumbai,Ground Floor, Victoria House, E.B Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013, India

City:  Mumbai

Entry:  Couple Entry: Rs 9000

Date/Time:   31 December, 10:30 PM onwards
 

Eleganza Bollywood Sensation

Event Title: Eleganza Bollywood Sensation

Description:  Mumbai's most spectacular New Year’s Celebration at Novotel Juhu Beach.

- 3 arenas of Bollywood party area.

- The biggest open-air dance floor.

- The beachside lawn lounge area.

- Grand Ballroom.

Artists:  DJ Sushrut

Venue:  Novotel Hotel: Juhu, Balraj Sahani Marg, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, India

City:  Mumbai

Entry:  Kids – Rs. 3000

                Gold Stag – Rs. 5999

                Gold Couple – Rs 9999

Date/Time:   31 December, 09:00 PM
 

Drama New Year's Eve 2018

Event Title: Drama New Year's Eve 2018

Description:  Drama New Year's Eve 2018. The theme is one of a kind. They will be crafting and decorating the place with priceless artwork which will make it the most elite party of the year.

Venue: R’ adda 3, AB Nair Road, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, India

City:  Mumbai

Entry:  Early Bird Couples – Rs  6500

              Early Bird Male Stag – Rs 5500

             Early Bird Female Stag – Rs 2500

 Date/Time:  31 December, 08:00 PM
 

Filmy Electro - The Music Arena

Event Title: Filmy Electro - The Music Arena

Description:  Metvik Events is set to rock the night with International female DJ Artist Nastia Zoloto from Ukraine featuring the DJ VOLT3R, DJ Danny and DJ Bassaster. Join us as we enter in 2018 with Bottoms Up evening!

Venue: Kasturi Ground Behind, Kasturi Residency, Prithviraj Marg, Naroli Road,, 396230 Silvassa, India

City:  Mumbai

 Entry:  Rs 670 - Rs31,000

Date/Time:  31 December 6:30PM

New Year Blockbuster Party

Event Title: New Year Blockbuster Party

Description: The best time for the new beginnings is now! Make this a New Year to remember!

3 Arenas of the New Years Party.

A Live Acoustic Night.

An amazing display of colour bombs.

There are few places in Mumbai where you can be spoiled for royalty and can witness a great musical gig, but still, have a blinding night out at this year’s rocking New Year party. With the New Year around the corner, you would certainly want to be a part of one of the amazing nights being put together by MT61.

Venue: MT61, Versova MT61, 201, JP Road, Jeet Nagar, Machlimar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400047, India

City:  Mumbai

Entry:  Rs 2,500 - Rs 25,000

Date/Time:  31 December, 9PM onwards
 

Countdown 2018

Event Title:  Countdown 2018

Description: Hello People! Gear up for a Classic New Year Celebration!!!

Tick tock goes the clock, where will you be when the beat drops?

Ring in the New Year with true Insomniac style at a celebration like no other-Countdown 2018 at A Bar Called Life.

Say goodbye to 2017 and celebrate the New Year with a spectacular indoor and al fresco area, banging music, unlimited drinks and food. Indulge in a sumptuous buffet spread curetted by our culinary team, revel into the music played by in-house DJs and dance the night away as you raise a toast to 2018.

On the deck duties: DJ AMIT

 Venue: A Bar Called LIFE 30, Devle Road, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049

City:  Mumbai

Entry:  Rs 3,000 - 60,000

Date/Time: 31 December , 9PM onwards The Arabian Nights

Event Title:  The Arabian Nights

Description: Heya Party People Flag’s Avant Garde brings you the Biggest New Year Bash 2018.  Welcome the most happening New Year’s Eve 2018 at Flag’s Avant Garde known for offering its guests innovative & futuristic New Year Experience.

Flag’s Avant Garde is widely known for its eclectic cluster of four different venues including a pillarless and open-air venue with plush interiors carefully designed for DJ loving party people.

Ring in the New Year 2018 with the magic of the Arabian Nights in Mumbai as you surround yourself with the mystique elements from the ancient folklore. This New Year’s Eve celebrates the start of an amazing new life with the blend of entertaining performances from various genres.  

On the deck duties: DJ Durgesh and DJ Rohit

Venue: Flags Avant Garde, Andheri

Flags Building, Near Marks And Spencer's, K.R.Basakheter Road, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Highland Park, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053

City:  Mumbai

Entry: Rs 1,100 - 4,000

 Date/Time: 31 December 9PM

 Tickets for the same are available on BookMyShow.

Tags
DJ Chetas Dr. Zeus Goregaon Bombay Exhibition Center Nesco Divine MojoJojo Neha Kakkar Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited Reliance Jio Garden Nucleya MTV DJ Durgesh DJ Rohit DJ Sushrut DJ VOLT3R DJ Danny DJ Bassaster Mumbai Bookmyshow Juhu India
Related news
Siddharth Mahadevan
News | 29 Dec 2017

Siddharth Mahadevan’s Mojo’s Bistro affected due to Kamala Mills fire

MUMBAI: Siddharth Mahadevan, known for songs like Zinda, Nach De Saare, Tukur Tukur, Malang and Marathi films compositions turned out to be an important name in Kamla Mill compounds fire incident.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2017

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor dance to 'High Rated Gabru'

MUMBAI: Given the popularity of Punjabi dance number High Rated Gabru -- sung by Guru Randhawa – it’s now being recreated. Choreographer Remo D’souza’s upcoming film Nawabzaade will feature this track.

read more
News | 27 Dec 2017

Singer Krishna Beuraa creates a special song for Salman Khan

MUMBAI: It's Salman Khan’s birthday today and like every year, it’s a reason for his fans to celebrate. The Dabaang star has many fans and one amongst them is singer Krishna Beuraa.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2017

Arijit Singh's Guwahati concert cancelled

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s famous singer Arijit Singh who started his first India Tour in association with MTV and Wizcraft International was to perform at Guwahati on 30 December 2017, but the event has now been cancelled.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2017

Mixtape Punjabi's sole love mashup to feature Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: T-Series’ Mixtape Punjabi is all set to release a special Christmas edition for its fans.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 51: 9XM climbs the chart
BARC, 9xM

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India, 2+, Mastiii remaineread more

News
Kamala Mills fire shuts down Radio Mirchi office

MUMBAI: A major fire broke in Kamala Mills Compound last night at Lower Parel.read more

News
Three FM stations participated in 'United for Mall of Amritsar'

MUMBAI: Every radio station teaches its listeners a good cause.read more

News
Tata Sky to bring Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to small screens

MUMBAI: Leading DTH provider Tata Sky has tied up with Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to bring the exread more

Press Releases
Budweiser Experiences launches its first ever TVC in India
Budweiser

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences today announced the launch of their first ever TVC in India Let Youread more

top# 5 articles

1
Italian music sensations MARNIK to set the stage on fire with their electrifying music

MUMBAI:  Be part of one of the wildest parties in North Mumbai as The Stadium Bar (TSB), suburbia’s hottest hangout destination presents New Year’s...read more

2
Daler Mehndi recreates hit numbers for T-Series' 'Mixtape Punjabi'

MUMBAI: One can expect nothing but great energy and original Punjabi tadka from Daler Mehndi. And we got nothing less than that as he performed solo...read more

3
Top 10 Marathi songs of 2017

MUMBAI: In our nation other than Hindi and English, the music of various other languages like Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali,...read more

4
Sukhwinder and Kanika get together for 'Mixtape' party number

MUMBAI: When two dynamic singers like Sukhwinder Singh and Kanika Kapoor unite for T-Series’ Mixtape Punjabi, the products meant to be a hit. The...read more

5
New Year parties in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Kasa Kay Mumbai? 2018 awaits!! Are you excited? If you are then don’t let 2017 leave you quietly and don’t ignore 2018. New Year’s...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group