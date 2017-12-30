New Year parties in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Kasa Kay Mumbai? 2018 awaits!! Are you excited? If you are then don’t let 2017 leave you quietly and don’t ignore 2018. New Year’s celebration just can’t go without enjoying some music and at some of the best venues.

Mumbai Tula Amchyavar Bharosa Nai Ka...Well, you should trust us as we get you the list of top 10 party venues in Mumbai. This is where you should be on New Year’s Eve.

Route 999 with Nucleya

Event Title: Route 999 with Nucleya

Description: Get ready to celebrate New year, the Nucleya style. Red Letters Inc has curated an evening that will see Nucleya perform his smashing hit tracks. The year 2013 saw the release of his first all original EP ‘Koocha Monster’ which he immediately followed up with ‘Koocha Monster Remix EP’ and cemented his name as the next big thing to happen to Indian electronic dance music. Over the past three years - since the release of his EP Koocha Monster – Nucleya has made his mark as an Indian dance music producer, producing anthems that are the soundtrack of a new Indian generation - frenetic, loud and unabashedly Indian. The Nucleya sound is now a genre in itself and has spawned the rise of producers making desi bass.

Venue: Reliance Jio Garden, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

City: Mumbai

Entry: Rs 1200 onwards

Date/Time: 31 December, 08:00 pm to 12:00 am



The Scene with Neha Kakkar

Event Title: The Scene with Neha Kakkar

Description: This New Year's eve 2018, Zee Live, a vertical of the global content company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), which focuses on creating memorable on-ground experiences for audiences is bringing The Scene Fest to Mumbai with Live performances from Divine, Mojojojo and Neha Kakkar at Ballard Estate on 31 December 2017, 8 pm onwards.

Venue: Ballard Estate, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

City: Mumbai

Entry: Rs. 1000 onwards

Date/Time: 31 December, 08:00 pm to 12:00 am



Bollyboom NYE Bash 2017

Event Title: Bollyboom NYE Bash

Description: India! it's time to celebrate this New Year's Eve the Bollyboom way. Get ready to dance to the Beats of Dj Chetas, songs of Dr. Zeus and many more as they perform live Mumbai at Hall 7A, NESCO, Goregaon on 31 December 2017 9 pm onwardsTickets and entry details out now. Dj Chetas Notorious, Dr. Zeus, Rahul Indoria, Chemical A9, Zora Randhawa, Carly

Venue: Bombay Exhibition Center (Nesco), Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

City: Mumbai

Entry: Rs 2,000 onwards

Date/Time: 31 December, 09:00 pm to 01:00 am

Event Title: NYE Feat Udita Live

Description: Bring in the New Year in #DekhTamasha style while moving to the tunes of DJ Udita Goswami only at Tamasha Mumbai. Artist: Udita Goswami

Venue: Tamasha: Mumbai,Ground Floor, Victoria House, E.B Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013, India

City: Mumbai

Entry: Couple Entry: Rs 9000

Date/Time: 31 December, 10:30 PM onwards



Eleganza Bollywood Sensation

Event Title: Eleganza Bollywood Sensation

Description: Mumbai's most spectacular New Year’s Celebration at Novotel Juhu Beach.

- 3 arenas of Bollywood party area.

- The biggest open-air dance floor.

- The beachside lawn lounge area.

- Grand Ballroom.

Artists: DJ Sushrut

Venue: Novotel Hotel: Juhu, Balraj Sahani Marg, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, India

City: Mumbai

Entry: Kids – Rs. 3000

Gold Stag – Rs. 5999

Gold Couple – Rs 9999

Date/Time: 31 December, 09:00 PM



Drama New Year's Eve 2018

Event Title: Drama New Year's Eve 2018

Description: Drama New Year's Eve 2018. The theme is one of a kind. They will be crafting and decorating the place with priceless artwork which will make it the most elite party of the year.

Venue: R’ adda 3, AB Nair Road, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, India

City: Mumbai

Entry: Early Bird Couples – Rs 6500

Early Bird Male Stag – Rs 5500

Early Bird Female Stag – Rs 2500

Date/Time: 31 December, 08:00 PM



Filmy Electro - The Music Arena

Event Title: Filmy Electro - The Music Arena

Description: Metvik Events is set to rock the night with International female DJ Artist Nastia Zoloto from Ukraine featuring the DJ VOLT3R, DJ Danny and DJ Bassaster. Join us as we enter in 2018 with Bottoms Up evening!

Venue: Kasturi Ground Behind, Kasturi Residency, Prithviraj Marg, Naroli Road,, 396230 Silvassa, India

City: Mumbai

Entry: Rs 670 - Rs31,000

Date/Time: 31 December 6:30PM

New Year Blockbuster Party

Event Title: New Year Blockbuster Party

Description: The best time for the new beginnings is now! Make this a New Year to remember!

3 Arenas of the New Years Party.

A Live Acoustic Night.

An amazing display of colour bombs.

There are few places in Mumbai where you can be spoiled for royalty and can witness a great musical gig, but still, have a blinding night out at this year’s rocking New Year party. With the New Year around the corner, you would certainly want to be a part of one of the amazing nights being put together by MT61.

Venue: MT61, Versova MT61, 201, JP Road, Jeet Nagar, Machlimar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400047, India

City: Mumbai

Entry: Rs 2,500 - Rs 25,000

Date/Time: 31 December, 9PM onwards



Countdown 2018

Event Title: Countdown 2018

Description: Hello People! Gear up for a Classic New Year Celebration!!!

Tick tock goes the clock, where will you be when the beat drops?

Ring in the New Year with true Insomniac style at a celebration like no other-Countdown 2018 at A Bar Called Life.

Say goodbye to 2017 and celebrate the New Year with a spectacular indoor and al fresco area, banging music, unlimited drinks and food. Indulge in a sumptuous buffet spread curetted by our culinary team, revel into the music played by in-house DJs and dance the night away as you raise a toast to 2018.

On the deck duties: DJ AMIT

Venue: A Bar Called LIFE 30, Devle Road, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049

City: Mumbai

Entry: Rs 3,000 - 60,000

Date/Time: 31 December , 9PM onwards The Arabian Nights

Event Title: The Arabian Nights

Description: Heya Party People Flag’s Avant Garde brings you the Biggest New Year Bash 2018. Welcome the most happening New Year’s Eve 2018 at Flag’s Avant Garde known for offering its guests innovative & futuristic New Year Experience.

Flag’s Avant Garde is widely known for its eclectic cluster of four different venues including a pillarless and open-air venue with plush interiors carefully designed for DJ loving party people.

Ring in the New Year 2018 with the magic of the Arabian Nights in Mumbai as you surround yourself with the mystique elements from the ancient folklore. This New Year’s Eve celebrates the start of an amazing new life with the blend of entertaining performances from various genres.

On the deck duties: DJ Durgesh and DJ Rohit

Venue: Flags Avant Garde, Andheri

Flags Building, Near Marks And Spencer's, K.R.Basakheter Road, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Highland Park, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053

City: Mumbai

Entry: Rs 1,100 - 4,000

Date/Time: 31 December 9PM

Tickets for the same are available on BookMyShow.