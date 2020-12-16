Mayannk Shekhar Thakur's next song 'Nahi Jeena' is the best thing of 2020

MUMBAI: Post the success of his last song Swag Di Sawari, Mayannk is back with another romantic track Nahi Jeena
Launch saw the presence of Mayannk Shekhar, Anusmiriti SArkar, Yash Wadali, DJ sheizwood, Shakshi Holkar
There are songs that turn out to be instant hits but then there are only a few which manage to live on for days and weeks to come as well.
Actor Mayannk Shekhar’s next titled “Nahi Jeena” is one such gem. Featuring alongside Anusmriti Sarkar, this beautiful song is rendered by Yash Wadali in his soulful, emotive romanticism, and directed by the star director Harsh Mishra, releasing under the prestigious banner, Zee Music
“Nahi Jeena” is a song to mull over. Brew some coffee, get a pen and some paper and write whatever comes to your mind while this song plays, it will surprise you at the depths within yourself that you have managed to reach.
Mayannk has delivered some applaud worthy performances in shows like Return of School Days (2018) where he played the role of Abhishek Mukherjee, a much loved & popular character amongst the audience. He also did a television show Ankahee (2016) on Zoom Channel which gave him a broader fan base.
He was last seen in ALT Balaji's show titled Bebaakee in October where he played an interesting character named Gautam.
He will be seen in a thriller-horror web show "Hide and Seek"
Describing the song as ‘an evergreen melody’, Mayannk Shekhar says “Nahi Jeena is a story of undying love and romance. An emotion that doesn’t leave you even after losing the person, love prevails. A very soulful number which will give you goosebumps”
Anusmriti Sarkar will star in a Bollywood and South film very soon. After spelling her brilliance in her last project "Oo Pushpa I Hate Tears" she will be seen in "Jaane Yeh Kaisa Ishq"
