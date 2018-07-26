RadioandMusic
News |  26 Jul 2018 14:15 |  By RnMTeam

'Tajdar E Haram' is a cry against molestation

MUMBAI: The new song, Tajdar E Haram, from the upcoming John Abraham starrer, Satyameva Jayate, is out. Sung by Wajid, the song starts with a fierce dialogue, promoting justice for a woman, who is the victim of molestation at the hands of a policeman.

In the song, the character played by John, is set to punish the evil policemen, who take due advantage of their uniform and harass innocent women. The theme of the song, which is designed by Sajid Wajid, blends with its emotion. The duo has also composed the music of Taj E Haram, a song that will make you think.

Watch the video here:

While the lyrics of Taj E Haram is penned by Danish Sabri, it is mixed and mastered by Eric Pillai (Future Sound Of Bombay).

Starring John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma, Satyameva Jayate will be releasing on 15 August 2018. Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.

