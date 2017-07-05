RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jul 2017 11:37 |  By RnMTeam

Kerry Katona cuts hair in support of daughter

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona has cut her hair so that she and her three-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge have the same short style following the toddlers decision to cut her hair.

Katona was amused when she discovered Dylan-Jorge had chopped her long blonde hair into a short crop, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Katona took to Instagram on Monday to share a photograph of herself donning the new look. She was joined by her daughters -- Dylan-Jorge and 14-year-old Lilly-Sue.

"Okay so, I decided to cut my own hair so DJ (Dylan-Jorge) and I would be matching," she wrote alongside the image.

This comes after Katona earlier shared a photograph on Instagram showing Dylan-Jorge's unusual haircut, which had prompted numerous messages of criticism and concern for the fact the youngster was in possession of a pair of sharp scissors which could have caused her a serious injury.

But Katona hit back insisting that "nobody was hurt" and called for people to stop "slagging her off".

(Source:IANS)

Tags
Kerry Katona Dylan-Jorge Lilly-Sue
Related news
News | 05 Feb 2016

Kerry Katona plans unusual wedding gift for friend

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona says she her wedding gift to her friend Natasha Hamilton will be the number of a divorce lawyer!

read more

RnM Biz

News
Weekly radio programme launched by NFDC prior to its Monsoon Filmfest

NEW DEHI: In a new initiative to reach out to the people to see meaningful cinema, the National read more

News
Mastiii Super Prime Time adds value to its advertisers

MUMBAI: Mastiii with its consolidated reach of 238 million, takes forth to advertisers its viewerread more

News
76 per cent listen to FM radio using mobiles: Study

MUMBAI: Seventy six per cent of people now listen to FM radio using their mobile phones, AZ reseread more

News
Big FM's Bengaluru station gets revamped; to offer Kannada and Hindi music

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM has revamped its Bengaluru stationality to deliver bilingual content; offeriread more

News
NK Sinha takes charge as Secretary MIB from Ajay Mittal

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian Administrative officer Narendra Kumar Sinha (Bihar: 1980) today assumed read more

top# 5 articles

1
Don't think I've patience for acting: Horan

MUMBAI: Former One Direction star Niall Horan says he is not tempted by Hollywood. In an interview to The Sun, the singer said that he isn't...read more

2
'Phir Wahi' a heart-wrenching song

MUMBAI: 'Jagga Jasoos' released its new song ‘Phir Wahi’. A heart-wrenching song about losing someone you love sung by Arijit Singh and penned down...read more

3
Muzik247 releases Gowry Lekshmi's song from 'Yaagam' Christian devotional album

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the making video of the song sung by Gowry Lekshmi from '...read more

4
Jay Z describes experience of being black in US

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay Z has described his experience of being black in the US in a documentary, which also features Kendrick Lamar, Chris Rock, Trevor...read more

5
'Radha' was a fun track to create: Pritam

MUMBAI: Composer Pritam Chakraborty says he knew the song of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ titled ‘Radha’ will be an instant hit. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group