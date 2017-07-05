Kerry Katona cuts hair in support of daughter

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona has cut her hair so that she and her three-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge have the same short style following the toddlers decision to cut her hair.

Katona was amused when she discovered Dylan-Jorge had chopped her long blonde hair into a short crop, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Katona took to Instagram on Monday to share a photograph of herself donning the new look. She was joined by her daughters -- Dylan-Jorge and 14-year-old Lilly-Sue.

"Okay so, I decided to cut my own hair so DJ (Dylan-Jorge) and I would be matching," she wrote alongside the image.

This comes after Katona earlier shared a photograph on Instagram showing Dylan-Jorge's unusual haircut, which had prompted numerous messages of criticism and concern for the fact the youngster was in possession of a pair of sharp scissors which could have caused her a serious injury.

But Katona hit back insisting that "nobody was hurt" and called for people to stop "slagging her off".

(Source:IANS)