Sultan + Shepard release music video for 'Damn"

MUMBAI: Accomplished duo Sultan + Shepard have released an enigmatic music video for their latest single 'Damn' which features appearances from both Sultan + Shepard and Red Rosamund.

The video’s enchantingly vibrant backdrop immediately strikes a genre-defying tone which pairs perfectly with Rosamond’s velvet vocals. The video showcases Sultan and Shepard's instrumental talent with Sultan performing guitar and drums and Shepard playing piano, which he is classically trained on. The colorful visual aesthetic grabs the viewer as soon as the first shot is shown; glistening with a neon aura. The video culminates colourful vibrancy with an all around stimulation of both auditory and visual senses from start to finish.

Showcasing a top-notch synergy between its dance music partitions, rocky guitar drones and poppy piano-based foundation, 'Damn' is about the power play between two people. The magnetism, the seduction… It’s finding the strength in vulnerability.

Sultan + Shepard show that they’re at the top of their game on all fronts. The Canadian DJs and producers are among the biggest names in dance music, a claim supported by them scoring a Grammy nomination for their remix of Bruno Mars’ ‘Locked Out Of Heaven’. Their current residency at Wynn Nightlife and their consistent studio output that not just pertains to their phenomenal originals, but also includes collaborations with and remixes for luminaries such as Dillon Francis, Ed Sheeran, Rudimental, Coldplay and more.