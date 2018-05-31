RadioandMusic
News |  31 May 2018 16:04 |  By RnMTeam

Kendrick Lamar receives 2018 Pulitzer for music

MUMBAI: Kendrick Lamar, who made history when he became the first hip-hop act to win a Pulitzer Prize in music for his acclaimed 2017 album DAMN, received the honour in New York. He said the experience was beautiful.

On Wednesday afternoon, Lamar was at the Columbia University to receive the award, reports billboard.com.

Lee C. Bollinger, President of Columbia University, showered Lamar's DAMN with praise, dubbing the project a "virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life".

Though Lamar didn't comment or do interviews at the University regarding his latest feat, he spoke on the Pulitzer's Facebook live video and highlighted his experience at the luncheon. 

"It's an honour ... I've been writing my whole life, so to get this type of recognition -- it's beautiful," he said.

Lamar had also notched four Grammys including best rap album this year for DAMN.

(Source: IANS)

Kendrick Lamar DAMN GRAMMY 2018 Pulitzer Lee C. Bollinger Columbia University
