News |  27 Jul 2018 11:19 |  By RnMTeam

Kendrick Lamar to Appear in 'Power'

MUMBAI : American rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar is going to appear as a guest star on the Starz series Power.

Lamar will play opposite rapper 50 Cent in episode five of season five titled Happy Birthday, which is scheduled to air on Sunday, reports variety.com.

Announcing Lamar's guest appearance, executive producer Mark Canton said, "Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in 'Power.' Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family."

Power is an American crime drama television series created and produced by Courtney A. Kemp in 2014.

Lamar has recently bagged the Pulitzer Prize for his album DAMN.

(Source: IANS)

