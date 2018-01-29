Kendrick Lamar makes political statement with Grammy act

MUMBAI: Star singer Kendrick Lamar gave a politically charged performance to kickstart the 60th Grammy Awards here, as he took the stage in front of an American flag and with men dressed in military uniform.

Lamar, one of the leading nominees of the Grammys this year, performed XXX, his collaboration with U2. He was joined by Bono and the Edge on stage on Sunday before comedian Dave Chappelle came in.

"I just want to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America," Chappelle quipped, and later asked if the performance was "on cable".

When Lamar returned to the stage, the screen behind read: "This is a satire by Kendrick Lamar."

He then performed DNA with the 'soldiers' matching steps to the beats. The fiery performance ended with dancers in red hoodies falling amid the sound of gunshots, as Lamar rapped lyrics, and a ball of fire burst.

Among his early wins out of his seven nominations, Lamar won Best Rap Album for Damn, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Winner, as well as Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for Loyalty featuring Rihanna.

