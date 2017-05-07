RadioandMusic
News |  07 May 2017

Pakistani sitar maestro Ustad Raees Khan dead

MUMBAI: Renowned Pakistani sitarist Ustad Raees Khan passed away in Karachi on Saturday, media reports said on Sunday. He was 77.

Khan is survived by his singer-wife Bilqees Khanum and four sons, Dawn reported.

Born in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in 1939 into a family of musicians, he began playing sitar at a young age.

Apart from performing at a number of concerts solo, Khan collaborated with legendary shehnai player Ustad Bismillah Khan on stage.

He also played sitar for film music composers.

After marrying Bilqees Khanum in the 1980s, Khan moved to Pakistan, the Dawn reported.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed her condolences.

"Meri unko bhavpurna shraddhanjali (My heartfelt tributes)," she tweeted.

(Source: IANS)

