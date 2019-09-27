RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Sep 2019 18:16 |  By RnMTeam

Adnan Sami: Pakistanis are morally, intellectually challenged!

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Adnan Sami has taken a dig at Pakistanis and said that they are morally, intellectually and grammatically challenged.

A user on Twitter asked Sami as to why "most of Pakistani people call Endia instead of India and why Moodi instead of Modi"

To which, the Bhardo Jholi crooner replied, "Because they are grammatically, morally and intellectually challenged."

In another tweet, Sami wrote, "And Historically challenged too!"

This is not the first time the musician has said something against Pakistan. Sami is often trolled on his nationality. The singer, who was born in Britain and was earlier a Canadian citizen, is of Pakistani decent. In 2016, he was granted Indian citizenship.

After the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, singer Adnan Sami was heavily bullied on social media. He then gave a befitting reply saying Pakistanis are "frustrated with their own lives".

He had also said that he is against the Pakistani Army which has provoked wars, destroyed democracy and the mindset of the people of Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Sami son Azaan Sami Khan insists on calling Pakistan his home.

Azaan, a music composer, revealed that although he spent his teenage days in India, he prefers to call Pakistan his home and is proud of the fact.

Azaan is Sami's son from from the singer's first wife, Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar.

Best known for his songs like Kabhi To Nazar Milao and Lift Karaa De in India, Sami is mostly known for playing a variety of musical instruments and has always said that the love he has received from Indians means ‘everything’ to him.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Adnan Sami Lift Karaa De India Kabhi To Nazar Milao Zeba Bakhtiar Singer composer Pakistani
Related news
News | 27 Sep 2019

Selena Gomez shares scariest moment of her life!

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Selena Gomez has recently opened up about her battle with anxiety and depression.While receiving the 2019 McLean Award earlier this month, Gomez recalled the 'scariest moment' of her life, reports eonline.com.

read more
News | 25 Sep 2019

Jesy Nelson's beau worried about his 'infertility'

MUMBAI: Singer Jesy Nelson's beau Chris Hughes says he may never have children with the former, after undergoing an operation on his testicle.

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

Hyatt Centric: Indie artists make 'Sofar Sounds' a memorable affair!

MUMBAI: On a breezy Saturday evening, the stage was set for a perfect musical extravaganza in the middle of some music enthusiasts.

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

Never considered myself 'special': Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar turns 90 on 28 September. The playback legend opened up in an exclusive chat.It is that time of the year again?You mean my birthday? What's so special about it? It's like any other day, isn't it?

read more
News | 20 Sep 2019

DJ Nucleya proud of his International Emmy nominated show

MUMBAI:  Indian electronic music producer-DJ Udyan Sagar, popular as Nucleya, is proud to be a part of the show, The Remix that has received a nomination for International Emmy Awards.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
BIG FM brings a Nayi Dhun through its unconventional big Mahalaya initiative

MUMBAI: Standing true to its ethos, 92.7 BIG FM, is known for changing perspectives is once agairead more

News
TikTok launches #CNSchallenge globally with BTS's J-hope's new music
,

MUMBAI: To usher in the reveal of BTS j-hope’s Chicken Noodle Soup (feat.read more

News
Witness first-ever Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live with Tulsi Kumar this Saturday!
,

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq, India’s first romantic radio station, is readread more

News
92.7 BIG FM collaborated with BIAL, ITC to beat plastic pollution

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM joins hands with Bangalore International Airpread more

News
Saregama pays tribute Lata Mangeshkar with special signature edition on her 90th Birthday!
,

MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar has won millions of hearts with her golderead more

top# 5 articles

1
What's brewing between Badshah, Naezy, Raja Kumari and Aastha Gill?

MUMBAI: It’s that thrill and excitement that rushes through our veins when we get to know about music biggies coming together to create a bang!  Well...read more

2
Diplo makes history at Sydney Harbour Bridge!

MUMBAI: American deejay-record producer Diplo made history by being the first high profile international artist to perform his set on top of...read more

3
Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Raftaar team up for 'Straight Up Punjab'

MUMBAI: Music artistes Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Mickey Singh, Raftaar, Jasmine Sandlas, Sukhbir, Harshdeep Kaur, Panjabi MC, Akasa and Tony Kakkar are...read more

4
Adnan Sami: Pakistanis are morally, intellectually challenged!

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Adnan Sami has taken a dig at Pakistanis and said that they are morally, intellectually and grammatically challenged.A user...read more

5
Selena Gomez shares scariest moment of her life!

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Selena Gomez has recently opened up about her battle with anxiety and depression.While receiving the 2019 McLean Award earlier...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group