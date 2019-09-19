FWICE abstains Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan from participating in US show!

MUMBAI: After Mika Singh, FWICE has abstained Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan from participating in a show to be held in the US!

It is learnt that a concert was organised on 17 September by a Pakistani national Moazzma Hunain and owing to his Pakistani origin, FWICE issued a letter to the singers asking them to restrain from participating in such events.

Earlier, Mika Singh was banned by FWICE for performing at a Pakistani event.

We will have to wait for Alka, Udit and Kumar Shanu to narrate their side.