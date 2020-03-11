50th Udayswar@Prithvi presents -A concert of morning ragas featuring world-renowned Sitar Maestro Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan

MUMBAI: Morning concerts have a charm that is unique. If one is lucky, one gets a chance to hear the most meditative and contemplative ragas in the most ineffable settings. Experience the same magical ambience at Udayswar@Prithvi, an Indian Classical music concert of morning ragas which uses no microphones or amplification to create a rare acoustic experience.

This weekend in the 50th concert of Udayswar@Prithvi there will be a scintillating sitar recital by a traditional artist in a modern world: Renowned sitar player Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan.

The interest and enthusiasm of music lovers and connoisseurs to attend morning concerts led Pancham Nishad & Prithvi Theatre both active in promoting and developing the performing arts to come together to present Udayswar@Prithvi, a concert series of morning ragas of the second prahar. Held on every 3rd Sunday of the month this concert series features various vocal & Instrumental artists. ‘Udayswar@Prithvi’ is supported exclusively by Bank of Baroda since April, 2017.

Indian Classical music was originally designed for intimate spaces with natural acoustics. Today it is almost impossible to experience Indian Classical Music in its original form and space, but at Prithvi Theatre one gets the closest to the private Darbar experience with Prithvi Theatre’s intimacy and acoustics.

Sun 15 March 2020 | 7:30 am | Prithvi Theatre

Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan

Dazzling virtuosity and innovative musical genius make Shahid Parvez Khan a giant of the sitar. He learned his craft from his father, Ustad Aziz Khan, and is a seventh-generation heir to the sitar’s first family, the Etawah Gharana. The traditions of the Etawah Gharana have remained vital and productive in his hands as he emphasizes the unique capabilities of the sitar.

A recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including the Government of India's Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Academy Award His music is both novel and evolving. His unique tone and astute artistic sense have become his hallmark as a respected performer and composer. Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan sums up his mastery of this most intricate art form with a profoundly simple philosophy:” Music is my life.”

Co -Artiste: Yashwant Vaishnav [Tabla]

Duration: 1 Hour 30 mins.

Tickets Rs. 300/- available at Prithvi Box Office [26149546] and www.bookmyshow.com

Entry for Children above 8 years only