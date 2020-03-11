RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Mar 2020 16:11 |  By RnMTeam

50th Udayswar@Prithvi presents -A concert of morning ragas featuring world-renowned Sitar Maestro Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan

MUMBAI: Morning concerts have a charm that is unique. If one is lucky, one gets a chance to hear the most meditative and contemplative ragas in the most ineffable settings. Experience the same magical ambience at Udayswar@Prithvi, an Indian Classical music concert of morning ragas which uses no microphones or amplification to create a rare acoustic experience. 

This weekend in the 50th concert of Udayswar@Prithvi there will be a scintillating sitar recital by a traditional artist in a modern world: Renowned sitar player Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan.

The interest and enthusiasm of music lovers and connoisseurs to attend morning concerts led Pancham Nishad & Prithvi Theatre both active in promoting and developing the performing arts to come together to present Udayswar@Prithvi, a concert series of morning ragas of the second prahar.  Held on every 3rd Sunday of the month this concert series features various vocal & Instrumental artists. ‘Udayswar@Prithvi’ is supported exclusively by Bank of Baroda since April, 2017. 

Indian Classical music was originally designed for intimate spaces with natural acoustics. Today it is almost impossible to experience Indian Classical Music in its original form and space, but at Prithvi Theatre one gets the closest to the private Darbar experience with Prithvi Theatre’s intimacy and acoustics.

Sun 15 March 2020 | 7:30 am | Prithvi Theatre

Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan

Dazzling virtuosity and innovative musical genius make Shahid Parvez Khan a giant of the sitar. He learned his craft from his father, Ustad Aziz Khan, and is a seventh-generation heir to the sitar’s first family, the Etawah Gharana. The traditions of the Etawah Gharana have remained vital and productive in his hands as he emphasizes the unique capabilities of the sitar.

A recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including the Government of India's Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Academy Award His music is both novel and evolving. His unique tone and astute artistic sense have become his hallmark as a respected performer and composer. Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan sums up his mastery of this most intricate art form with a profoundly simple philosophy:” Music is my life.”

Co -Artiste: Yashwant Vaishnav [Tabla]

Duration: 1 Hour 30 mins.

Tickets Rs. 300/- available at Prithvi Box Office [26149546] and www.bookmyshow.com

Entry for Children above 8 years only 

Tags
Ustad Shahid Parvez Udayswar@Prithvi Sitar Indian classical music
Related news
News | 13 Dec 2019

Udayswar@Prithvi presents flute recital of Pravin Godkhindi

MUMBAI: Morning concerts have a charm which is unique. If one is lucky, one gets a chance to hear the most meditative and contemplative ragas in the most ineffable settings.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2019

Pancham Nishad presents Samarpan - A Tribute to the pioneers of Indian Classical Music

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad presents Late Pandit C R Vyas, the legendary vocalist and Late Shri M V Chimmalgi, an ardent music lover have been the pioneers of Hindusthani Classical Music in Navi Mumbai.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2019

Salim-Sulaiman's 'Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein' traces traditional melody

MUMBAI: Salim-Sulaiman’s Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein, an original number from the musical play Umrao Jaan Ada has released today! This song is composed and produced by Salim-Sulaiman, while it is penned by Irfan Siddiqui, and sung by Pratibha Singh Baghel.

read more
News | 21 Jun 2019

Like food, one constantly craves new flavours in music: Purbayan Chatterjee

MUMBAI: Sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee, known for his fusion work with Western and Indian classical music, feels that the art form is very much like food and the Indian classical music is not as rigid as it is thought to be.

read more
News | 09 Jun 2019

Classical guitarist Simon Thacker and his Indian connection

MUMBAI: Scottish Classical guitarist Simon Thacker has a strong connection and deep-rooted love for Indian music, both classical and folk. He has relentlessly experimented in the various genres of Indian music and created a band called Svara Kanti.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma

What makes a party successful and unforgettable?read more

News
BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more

News
Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more

News
BIG FM concludes city finale of IDFC FIRST BANK 'Big Golden Voice Season 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more

News
Viberate demonstrates Big Data’s Power via IDMA nominations, at WMC

MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ushuaïa Ibiza reveals Camelphat, Solardo as new resident artists this summer

MUMBAI: Ushuaia Ibiza announces triple Platinum-selling & Grammy-nominated DJ and producer duo CamelPhat will headline a brand new residency...read more

2
Shirley Sethia: My real journey has just started

MUMBAI: From singing covers on YouTube to performing live at concerts and now making her acting debut in the Bollywood film "Nikamma", 24-year-old...read more

3
NCPA presents India-Denmark symphonic collaboration

MUMBAI: NCPA presents India-Denmark Symphonic Collaboration, featuring musicians of the Symphony Orchestra of India and Musicians from Denmark on...read more

4
Check out these songs that were popular on TikTok on Holi!

MUMBAI: This year, TikTok introduced Holi themed filters and stickers such as Holi Colour Test, Happy Holi, Holi Glasses, users to spread festive...read more

5
50th Udayswar@Prithvi presents -A concert of morning ragas featuring world-renowned Sitar Maestro Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan

MUMBAI: Morning concerts have a charm that is unique. If one is lucky, one gets a chance to hear the most meditative and contemplative ragas in the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group