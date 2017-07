MUMBAI: All musicians, singers, artist change their looks in every few weeks or months and recently Shekhar Ravjiani changed his look. His hairstyle and beard style is different from what it used to be. ‘Neerja’ starrer Shekhar Ravjiani’s new look is the buzz of the town and has blown his fans away with this look.

Check out Shekhar’s cool new look pictures posted on instagram below:

The magic of just being blank without a cloud of thought. #peace #positivity #happiness A post shared by Shekhar Ravjiani (@shekharravjiani) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

En route #johannesburg A post shared by Shekhar Ravjiani (@shekharravjiani) on Jul 1, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

Thank you #johannesburg You guys were amazing last night #VishalandShekharLIVE A post shared by Shekhar Ravjiani (@shekharravjiani) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Thank you #johannesburg You guys were amazing last night #VishalandShekharLIVE A post shared by Shekhar Ravjiani (@shekharravjiani) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

Thank you #johannesburg You guys were amazing last night #VishalandShekharLIVE A post shared by Shekhar Ravjiani (@shekharravjiani) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Thank you #johannesburg!!! Kids! You were amazing last night #VishalandShekharLIVE A post shared by Shekhar Ravjiani (@shekharravjiani) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

#just A post shared by Shekhar Ravjiani (@shekharravjiani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:10am PDT

#durban last night .. you guys were Magic! See you in #johannesburg A post shared by Shekhar Ravjiani (@shekharravjiani) on Jun 30, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Minutes before the concert. Can't wait to play for the beautiful people of Durban. A post shared by Shekhar Ravjiani (@shekharravjiani) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:04am PDT