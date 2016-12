MUMBAI: We have known her as the sweet and melodious celeb, but we recently came across her hot and happening side. Wondering who we are referring to? Well, it's Shalmali Kholgade.

The singer who will soon be seen as the judge on Star Plus' 'Dil Hai Hindustani' has some great sense of fashion and we must confess that we love her sexy side.

If you don't believe us check the pictures below. They are jaw-dropping.

A photo posted by Shalmali Kholgade (@shalmiaow) on Sep 26, 2015 at 3:46pm PDT

Met this insane artist today - ladies and gents watch out for #Divine !! He be killin it !! #Friend #Music A photo posted by Shalmali Kholgade (@shalmiaow) on May 10, 2016 at 9:49am PDT

At #LakmeFashionWeek2016 for #RajeshPratapSingh ! Spectacular collection!! Feeling fabulous in a @aditiguptaofficial pant suit. Styled by the lovely @talukdarbornali! Hair and Makeup by @jeanclaudebiguine A photo posted by Shalmali Kholgade (@shalmiaow) on Aug 26, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

Just before hitting the stage today #BollywoodMusicProject A photo posted by Shalmali Kholgade (@shalmiaow) on Oct 1, 2016 at 10:22am PDT

Had a major fringe moment at #BollywoodMusicProject ⚡ Styled by @talukdarbornali #WhatIWore #Latergram A photo posted by Shalmali Kholgade (@shalmiaow) on Oct 8, 2016 at 1:49am PDT

Black is always a good idea! About last night, wearing @miragebyparulbhargava at #ETPanacheAwards ⚡ Styled by @rishika_devnani Make up by @makeupbylekha #WIW #OOTN A photo posted by Shalmali Kholgade (@shalmiaow) on Oct 15, 2016 at 4:58am PDT

#GigLife Layer or no layer? How do you like it? A photo posted by Shalmali Kholgade (@shalmiaow) on Oct 22, 2016 at 8:29pm PDT