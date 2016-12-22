Musicians and their weirdness

MUMBAI: Social media have been helping us know every bit of our favourite singers. Musicians nowadays also take the help of social media to display their work and the fun side of their life. In this, Instagram has played a major role.

But musicians are humans too. The musicians we love have expressed themselves via Instagram photos

Sunidhi Chauhan

Off to #Bhopal ! Hate morning flights though A photo posted by Sunidhi Chauhan (@sunidhichauhan5) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:15pm PDT

Armaan Malik

Always trust @no7uk to work its magic on a show day! #screwthepimples A photo posted by Armaan Malik | #PrinceAM (@armaanmalik22) on Jun 30, 2016 at 1:20am PDT

Shalmali Kholgade

A perfect #Protein Shake #Mustache A photo posted by Shalmali Kholgade (@shalmiaow) on May 24, 2016 at 9:32am PDT

Raghu Dixit

When you eat stale samosa at cafe coffee day! A photo posted by Raghu Dixit (@raghudixit11) on Jul 30, 2015 at 7:51am PDT

Vishal Dadlani

All #Punisher day at #TheStage2 ! Just finished a gruelling day of shoot, but damn! What stellar voices! This is gonna be a fun season! :) A photo posted by Vishal Dadlani (@vishaldadlani1) on Aug 22, 2016 at 12:19pm PDT

Neha Kakkar

Shekhar Ravjiani