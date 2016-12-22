RadioandMusic
Instagram

Musicians and their weirdness

MUMBAI: Social media have been helping us know every bit of our favourite singers. Musicians nowadays also take the help of social media to display their work and the fun side of their life. In this, Instagram has played a major role.

But musicians are humans too. The musicians we love have expressed themselves via Instagram photos

Sunidhi Chauhan

Off to #Bhopal ! Hate morning flights though

A photo posted by Sunidhi Chauhan (@sunidhichauhan5) on

Armaan Malik

Always trust @no7uk to work its magic on a show day! #screwthepimples

A photo posted by Armaan Malik | #PrinceAM (@armaanmalik22) on

Shalmali Kholgade

A perfect #Protein Shake #Mustache

A photo posted by Shalmali Kholgade (@shalmiaow) on

Raghu Dixit

When you eat stale samosa at cafe coffee day!

A photo posted by Raghu Dixit (@raghudixit11) on

Vishal Dadlani

Neha Kakkar

Shekhar Ravjiani

And sometimes, against all odds, against all logic, we still hope.

A photo posted by Shekhar Ravjiani (@shekharravjiani) on

Shekhar Ravjiani Neha kakkar Sunidhi Chauhan Vishal Dadlani Raghu Dixit Armaan Malik Shalmali Kholgade
