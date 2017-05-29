RadioandMusic
Instagram |  29 May 2017 21:06 |  By RnMTeam

Snapchat and artist!

MUMBAI: Social media is one platform that can allow you to get up close and personal with your favourite artist. You get to see and know what’s happening in their lives and personal space. Just like that Snapchat is one such social platform where you can follow your favourite artist and watch their stories keeping up with their daily lives.

Check out your favourite artist with funny Snapchat filters:

Sunidhi Chauhan

Monali Thakur

Message for the day!!

A post shared by Monali Thakur (@monalithakur03) on

Shalmali Kholgade

Happy Easter to all!! have a wonderful Sunday.

A post shared by Shalmali Kholgade (@shalmiaow) on

Shreya Ghoshal

#GoofySG #BeingGuplu When in a flight, wide awake and hyper, these filters are sooooo useful!

A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) on

Kanika Kapoor

#LAGOS #Concert #kanikakapoorLive #instaselfie #Excited

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on

Armaan Malik

Goodnight

A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK PrinceAM (@armaanmalik22) on

Neha kakkar

Sunidhi Chauhan Monali Thakur Shalmali Kholgade Shreya Ghoshal Kanika Kapoor Armaan Malik Neha kakkar
