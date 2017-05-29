Snapchat and artist!

MUMBAI: Social media is one platform that can allow you to get up close and personal with your favourite artist. You get to see and know what’s happening in their lives and personal space. Just like that Snapchat is one such social platform where you can follow your favourite artist and watch their stories keeping up with their daily lives.

Check out your favourite artist with funny Snapchat filters:

Sunidhi Chauhan

A post shared by Sunidhi Chauhan (@sunidhichauhan5) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:30am PST

Monali Thakur

Message for the day!! A post shared by Monali Thakur (@monalithakur03) on May 9, 2017 at 5:22am PDT

Shalmali Kholgade

Happy Easter to all!! have a wonderful Sunday. A post shared by Shalmali Kholgade (@shalmiaow) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

Shreya Ghoshal

#GoofySG #BeingGuplu When in a flight, wide awake and hyper, these filters are sooooo useful! A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) on Mar 30, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

Kanika Kapoor

#LAGOS #Concert #kanikakapoorLive #instaselfie #Excited A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Armaan Malik

Goodnight A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK PrinceAM (@armaanmalik22) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:20am PST

Neha kakkar