Fitness freaks : Our beloved singers

MUMBAI: A person who is fit is capable of living life to its fullest. Physical and mental fitness play very important roles in your lives and people who are both, physically and mentally fit are less prone to medical conditions as well.

If you are fans of these singers and artist and you are looking for a reason to motivate yourself to be fit and in shape , then this will boost up your motivation to workout and be fit.

Aditya Narayan

It's legs day! @maverickvraj is almost never happy with my workouts. Which is great because secretly, I'm a lazy ass #renttowardsyourbody #nopain #legs #training A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial) on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:30am PDT

Ali Zafar

The Sunday Gym. #teefaintrouble #TNT A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar) on Apr 23, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

Neha Bhasin

Shalmali Kholgade

A fit start to November #Chakrasana #FitFam #YogaDay A post shared by Shalmali Kholgade (@shalmiaow) on Nov 1, 2016 at 5:08am PDT

Anushka Manchanda

#sweat A post shared by Anushka Manchanda (@anushkadisco) on Feb 24, 2017 at 5:56am PST

Honey Singh

#hardtraining #workout #fitness #fitnessmotivation #strength #sweaton #stayfit #stayblessed #stayhealthy #formyfans #fighter #fightforfit A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yyhsofficial) on Apr 20, 2015 at 8:08am PDT

Mauli Dave

#Fitness #Gym #workout #feelsgood A post shared by Mauli Dave (@maulidave) on Sep 2, 2015 at 5:41am PDT

Diljit Dosanjh

Snapchat : thisisdosanjh A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on Dec 1, 2016 at 12:04am PST

Millind Gaba