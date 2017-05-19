Fitness freaks : Our beloved singers
MUMBAI: A person who is fit is capable of living life to its fullest. Physical and mental fitness play very important roles in your lives and people who are both, physically and mentally fit are less prone to medical conditions as well.
If you are fans of these singers and artist and you are looking for a reason to motivate yourself to be fit and in shape , then this will boost up your motivation to workout and be fit.
Aditya Narayan
Ali Zafar
Neha Bhasin
I try to beat the weakness of my mind and body everyday. Through soreness, through less sleep days, through pms, through happy and not so happy days. Am not an athlete just a fitness enthusiast learning to be fit everyday. Thiz was a non stop workout with 8 minutes of non stop kicks both times Thank you @zookthespook for this video. @venancio_official is fittest most insane trainer/athlete/master and my young workout partner @bruthebassist #nehabhasin #workout #kickboxing #pullups #xtraining #fitissexy #fitnessmotivation #fitfam
Shalmali Kholgade
Anushka Manchanda
Honey Singh
Mauli Dave
Diljit Dosanjh
Millind Gaba