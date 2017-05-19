RadioandMusic
Fitness freaks : Our beloved singers

MUMBAI: A person who is fit is capable of living life to its fullest. Physical and mental fitness play very important roles in your lives and people who are both, physically and mentally fit are less prone to medical conditions as well.

If you are fans of these singers and artist and you are looking for a reason to motivate yourself to be fit and in shape , then this will boost up your motivation to workout and be fit.

Aditya Narayan

Ali Zafar

The Sunday Gym. #teefaintrouble #TNT

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar) on

Neha Bhasin

Shalmali Kholgade

A fit start to November #Chakrasana #FitFam #YogaDay

A post shared by Shalmali Kholgade (@shalmiaow) on

Anushka Manchanda

#sweat

A post shared by Anushka Manchanda (@anushkadisco) on

Honey Singh

Mauli Dave

#Fitness #Gym #workout #feelsgood

A post shared by Mauli Dave (@maulidave) on

Diljit Dosanjh

Snapchat : thisisdosanjh

A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on

Millind Gaba

शुभ प्रभात

A post shared by #MUSICMG (@millindgaba) on

