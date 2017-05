MUMBAI: Traditional clothes are a wardrobe essential for every man and woman. You may love wearing western clothes but it is essential to stay connected with your culture.

Check out these beautiful ladies all dolled up in traditionals :

Shreya Ghoshal

All set! The evening will be fun:) #iifautsavam #hyderabad A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) on Jan 24, 2016 at 6:29am PST

Neha Kakkar

Aaja.. Lad Gaiyaan Akhiyan, Akhiyan Sau Vi Na Sakiyaan.. <3 #Akhiyan #Ankhiyan #Bohemia #TonyKakkar #NehaKakkar A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on Jun 24, 2015 at 4:43am PDT

Neeti Mohan

Mishti musical evening in Kolkata #aboutlastnight Outfit @ridhima.bhasin Jewellery @curiocottagejewellery Stylist @saachivj A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18) on May 13, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

Sunidhi Chauhan

Thank you @bharti.b_ for this STUNNING look for my Karva Chauth A post shared by Sunidhi Chauhan (@sunidhichauhan5) on Oct 19, 2016 at 9:27am PDT

Shalmali Kholgade

The #dilhaihindustani Republic Day weekend episode look! Styled by @theanisha make up by @makeupbylekha and Hair by Priya !! A post shared by Shalmali Kholgade (@shalmiaow) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

Palak Muchhal

Diwali ki Raam Raam! A post shared by Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) on Oct 30, 2016 at 8:11am PDT

Kanika Kapoor

#kanikakapoor #chikankaari @instantbollywood A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on Oct 20, 2016 at 7:22am PDT

Tulsi Kumar