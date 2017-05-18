RadioandMusic
Instagram |  18 May 2017 16:33

A very important family member of our favourite singers - Pets

MUMBAI: Pets are not human but they display a lot of human qualities like strong personalities, emotions, etc. While pets are mere domesticated animals for those who do not possess them, for others they are their family.

Radioandmusic.com gets you a list of artists who love their pets and accept them as their family members.

Neeti Mohan

When you loving the rickshaw ride

A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18) on

Armaan Malik

Look who dropped by my recording session to say hello @hihandsome08

A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK PrinceAM (@armaanmalik22) on

Shreya Ghoshal

Puppy love.. @sherlockthefetcher

A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) on

Neha Bhasin

Bling n i Photo courtesy @zookthespook

A post shared by Neha Bhasin (@nehabhasin4u) on

Anushka Manchanda

Mornings like these

A post shared by Anushka Manchanda (@anushkadisco) on

Millind Gaba

Some Beautiful Souls just fill your Heart Without trying !

A post shared by #MUSICMG (@millindgaba) on

Vishal Dadlani

Teen kutte! #MogamboAndGabbar with Shakaal ! (There, @parvathyo ! Your joke has been used well! ;))

A post shared by Vishal Dadlani (@vishaldadlani1) on

Shekhar Ravjiani

#oreo #family #love

A post shared by Shekhar Ravjiani (@shekharravjiani) on

Shekhar Ravjiani Vishal Dadlani Millind Gaba Anushka Manchanda Neha Bhasin Shreya Ghoshal Armaan Malik Badshah Neeti Mohan
