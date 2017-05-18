A very important family member of our favourite singers - Pets

MUMBAI: Pets are not human but they display a lot of human qualities like strong personalities, emotions, etc. While pets are mere domesticated animals for those who do not possess them, for others they are their family.

Radioandmusic.com gets you a list of artists who love their pets and accept them as their family members.

Neeti Mohan

When you loving the rickshaw ride A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18) on Aug 21, 2016 at 6:21am PDT

Armaan Malik

Look who dropped by my recording session to say hello @hihandsome08 A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK PrinceAM (@armaanmalik22) on May 9, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Shreya Ghoshal

Puppy love.. @sherlockthefetcher A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:28pm PST

Neha Bhasin

Bling n i Photo courtesy @zookthespook A post shared by Neha Bhasin (@nehabhasin4u) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

Anushka Manchanda

Mornings like these A post shared by Anushka Manchanda (@anushkadisco) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:47am PST

Millind Gaba

Some Beautiful Souls just fill your Heart Without trying ! A post shared by #MUSICMG (@millindgaba) on Apr 23, 2016 at 1:47am PDT

Vishal Dadlani

Teen kutte! #MogamboAndGabbar with Shakaal ! (There, @parvathyo ! Your joke has been used well! ;)) A post shared by Vishal Dadlani (@vishaldadlani1) on Aug 8, 2015 at 3:54am PDT

Shekhar Ravjiani