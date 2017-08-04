Kishore Kumar 'mixtape'

MUMBAI: When you think about the old Indian classic music, one name that definitely comes to your mind is none other than the legendary singer- composer- actor Kishore Kumar. Kumar, who is one of the main pillars of the Indian music industry, was born on the same day, today and this is his 88th birth anniversary.

We bring to you, a mix of various genre songs, sung by him –

Neele Neele Ambar par- Kalaakar

Dil Kya Kare- Julie

Ek Ajnabi Haseena Se- Ajanabee

Raat Kali Ek Khwab Mein- Buddha Mil Gaya

Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana- Andaz

Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai- Mr. India

Thoda Hai Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai- Khatta Meetha

Mere Naina Saawan Bhadon- Mehbooba

Chookar Mere Mann Ko- Yaarana

Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa- Aandhi