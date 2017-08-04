Kishore Kumar 'mixtape'
MUMBAI: When you think about the old Indian classic music, one name that definitely comes to your mind is none other than the legendary singer- composer- actor Kishore Kumar. Kumar, who is one of the main pillars of the Indian music industry, was born on the same day, today and this is his 88th birth anniversary.
We bring to you, a mix of various genre songs, sung by him –
Neele Neele Ambar par- Kalaakar
Dil Kya Kare- Julie
Ek Ajnabi Haseena Se- Ajanabee
Raat Kali Ek Khwab Mein- Buddha Mil Gaya
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana- Andaz
Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai- Mr. India
Thoda Hai Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai- Khatta Meetha
Mere Naina Saawan Bhadon- Mehbooba
Chookar Mere Mann Ko- Yaarana
Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa- Aandhi