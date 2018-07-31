RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Features |  31 Jul 2018 17:56 |  By RnMTeam

Remembering Mohammed Rafi on his 38th Death Anniversary

MUMBAI: The voice behind magical songs, Mohmmed Rafi left for heavenly abode 38 years ago on this day.  A singer known for his flawless singing, Mohmmad Rafi was a winner of six Filmfare awards, one National award and Padmashri conferred upon him by the Government of India. Let’s take a trip down the memory lane with ten best songs sung:

Pukarata Chala Hoon-Mere Sanam: One of the most reverberating melodies, Pukarat Chala Hoon Main features Biswajeet in Mohammed Rafi’s voice. This melody still tops the retro music playlist of every radio and every Hindi film music lover.

Badan Pe Sitare Lipete Hue-Prince: Mohammed Rafi’s voice was equivalent to Shammi Kapoor’s flamboyance. Badan Pe Sitare Lipete Hue is a song that set the party tone right. The subtle flirting is best expressed through the legend’s voice.

Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par-Junglee: Known as the epitome of love songs for unrequited lovers, Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par, is a song that features Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu.  Composed by Shankar Jaikishan, Ehsaan Tera Hoga is known as of the one of the tracks with haunting melody.

Yahoo! Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe-Junglee: A power-packed song, Yahoo is now a cult song. The picturesque snow clad location, the effervescent Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu, this song sung by Mohammed Rafi can infuse life into your dull day.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko-Yaadon Ki Barat: A duet with Asha Bhoshale, this R D Burman composed track, is all you need to pep your mood. A song of featured on young actors, both the singers made this song iconic with their evergreen voices.

Kya Hua Tera Wada-Yaadon Ki Baraat: The song that won the legendary singer  a national award, Kya Hua Tera Wada, is still a part of playlist of a heartbroken person. Rafi’s voice echoes the pain of a heart break just well.

Chahoonga Main Tuzhe Shaam Saware-Dosti: A song about parted friends, Chahoonga Main Tuzhe speaks a lot about the singer’s versatility and range. Conveying the pain of parting with your friend, this song is among the 300-odd songs sung by Rafi for the music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Tere Bindiya-Abhimaan: An iconic scene of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is still fresh on mind. Sung with the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar and composed by S D Burman, Tere bindiya re is a song that expresses love and admiration between newly married couple.

Pardah Hai Pardah-Amar Akbar Anthony: A Qawalli featuring Rishi Kapoor, Pardah Hai Pardah also has couple lines sung by another legendary singer Kishore Kumar. Mohammed Rafi’s voice coupled with Rishi Kapoor’s performance makes this song a favourite Qawalli. Mohammd Rafi has sung many Qawallis in his career including Hum Kisse Se Kam Nahi from the movie Hum Kisse Se Kam Nahi, again featuring Rishi Kapoor.

Kar Chale Hum Fida-Haqeeqat: A patriotic song, Kar Chale Hum Fida from Haqeeqat, brings tears to every patriot. Sung by Mohammed Rafi, this song is filmed with Indo-Sino war backdrop.

Tags
Mohmmed Rafi Lata Mangeshkar Asha Bhosale Kishore Kumar Amitabha Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Shankar Jaikishan R D Burman Rishi Kapoor Shammi Kapoor Saira Banu Biswajeet death anniversary Pukarata Chala Hoon Mere Sanam Baharon phool barsao Suraj Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par Junglee Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko Yaadon Ki Barat Chahoonga Main Tuzhe Shaam Saware Dosti Kya Hua Tera Wada Yaadon Ki Baraat Kar Chale Hum Fida Haqeeqat Pardah Hai Pardah Amar Akbar Anthony Tere Bindiya Abhimaan
Related news
Features | 01 Jun 2018

90's Indie pop songs that are still fresh in our memory

MUMBAI: 90’s era was a melody driven era that saw many indie artists and bands ruling hearts with their mesmerising numbers, which are still fresh in our memories. So, if you are 90’s kid then this listicle will surely remind you of the good old music days.

read more
Features | 30 May 2018

Interesting facts of memorable Bollywood songs

MUMBAI: Song and dance are the identity of India Film industry since the time immemorial and makes a distinguishing factor from the West. The songs usually last for three to four minutes, however, encapsulates the whole essence of the situation it is based on.

read more
Features | 15 May 2018

An ode to dancing queen Madhuri Dixit on her 51st Birthday

MUMBAI: There is not a soul among Hind Film lovers that grew up during late 80’s and whole of 90’s, that didn’t catch a fancy for Madhuri Dixit. She ruled every man’s fantasy and was every girl’s idol. That smile, charm, and acting skills made her a phenomenon.

read more
Features | 13 May 2018

10 Hindi film songs to celebrate Mother's Day

MUMBAI: If there is one person in this world that is irreplaceable is mother. No matter how tough you are as a person, your heart will melt when it comes to your mom. Indians are brought up with the belief that mother is celestial, which is not false.

read more
Features | 05 May 2018

Singers who doubled as actors

MUMBAI: Music is an indefensible part of Indian movies, and so are the playback singers. Starting from the yore, singers have been revered for being an impeccable voice for their on-screen counterpart. However, there have been times, when singers have doubled up as actor too.

read more

RnM Biz

News
We started off with an intention to support unique independent artists: Gurpreet Singh

MUMBAI: A young enterprising entrepreneur and music enthusiast, Co-Founder and COO Gurpreet Singread more

Press Releases
Apeksha Mehta appointed as Magic 106.4 FM's Station Head

MUMBAI:  Magic 106.4 FM the brand-new radio station that recently hit Mumbai airwaves appointed read more

Press Releases
BIG FM and Ayushmann Khurrana's musical tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar

MUMBAI: A voice to reminisce, Kishore Da was a man who aced in every role he undertook along witread more

Press Releases
MY FM's brings 'Radio Dekhta Hai'

MUMBAI: Recently MY FM initiated a placid step towards the Traffic and road safety which was exeread more

Press Releases
MY FM brings 'Story Festival' at Zindagi Express Show

MUMBAI: Looking at the astounding response to Zindagi Express show across Gujarat market, MY FM read more

top# 5 articles

1
'Ishare Tere' is Guru Randhawa's first song launched on a Salman Khan show

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who recently graced Salman Khan’s popular show, Dus Ka Dum, had a gala time with the superstar. Guru, who had come along with...read more

2
Demi Lovato too ill to discuss rehab plans

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is too ill to discuss going to a rehabilitation centre.Those close to Lovato, however, believe that it is...read more

3
Kumar Sanu is Badshah's biggest fan!

MUMBAI: Legendary singer, Kumar Sanu, who recently shot for the upcoming episode of Dil Hai Hindustani 2, made a big revelation on the show.During...read more

4
Anil Kapoor convinced Sonu Nigam to revisit Rafi's 'Badan Pe Sitare'

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam, whose revamped version of Mohammed Rafi's Badan Pe Sitare released on the legendary singer's death anniversary on Tuesday...read more

5
Salman Khan is a superstar in real life too: Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI : Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya says Salman Khan is not just a superstar on-screen but also in real life.The two have worked together in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group