Remembering Mohammed Rafi on his 38th Death Anniversary

MUMBAI: The voice behind magical songs, Mohmmed Rafi left for heavenly abode 38 years ago on this day. A singer known for his flawless singing, Mohmmad Rafi was a winner of six Filmfare awards, one National award and Padmashri conferred upon him by the Government of India. Let’s take a trip down the memory lane with ten best songs sung:

Pukarata Chala Hoon-Mere Sanam: One of the most reverberating melodies, Pukarat Chala Hoon Main features Biswajeet in Mohammed Rafi’s voice. This melody still tops the retro music playlist of every radio and every Hindi film music lover.

Badan Pe Sitare Lipete Hue-Prince: Mohammed Rafi’s voice was equivalent to Shammi Kapoor’s flamboyance. Badan Pe Sitare Lipete Hue is a song that set the party tone right. The subtle flirting is best expressed through the legend’s voice.

Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par-Junglee: Known as the epitome of love songs for unrequited lovers, Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par, is a song that features Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu. Composed by Shankar Jaikishan, Ehsaan Tera Hoga is known as of the one of the tracks with haunting melody.

Yahoo! Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe-Junglee: A power-packed song, Yahoo is now a cult song. The picturesque snow clad location, the effervescent Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu, this song sung by Mohammed Rafi can infuse life into your dull day.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko-Yaadon Ki Barat: A duet with Asha Bhoshale, this R D Burman composed track, is all you need to pep your mood. A song of featured on young actors, both the singers made this song iconic with their evergreen voices.

Kya Hua Tera Wada-Yaadon Ki Baraat: The song that won the legendary singer a national award, Kya Hua Tera Wada, is still a part of playlist of a heartbroken person. Rafi’s voice echoes the pain of a heart break just well.

Chahoonga Main Tuzhe Shaam Saware-Dosti: A song about parted friends, Chahoonga Main Tuzhe speaks a lot about the singer’s versatility and range. Conveying the pain of parting with your friend, this song is among the 300-odd songs sung by Rafi for the music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Tere Bindiya-Abhimaan: An iconic scene of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is still fresh on mind. Sung with the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar and composed by S D Burman, Tere bindiya re is a song that expresses love and admiration between newly married couple.

Pardah Hai Pardah-Amar Akbar Anthony: A Qawalli featuring Rishi Kapoor, Pardah Hai Pardah also has couple lines sung by another legendary singer Kishore Kumar. Mohammed Rafi’s voice coupled with Rishi Kapoor’s performance makes this song a favourite Qawalli. Mohammd Rafi has sung many Qawallis in his career including Hum Kisse Se Kam Nahi from the movie Hum Kisse Se Kam Nahi, again featuring Rishi Kapoor.

Kar Chale Hum Fida-Haqeeqat: A patriotic song, Kar Chale Hum Fida from Haqeeqat, brings tears to every patriot. Sung by Mohammed Rafi, this song is filmed with Indo-Sino war backdrop.