10 songs to welcome monsoons 2018

MUMBAI: While we wait for monsoons with bated breath, we can prepare for the amazing season with umbrellas, raincoats, gumboots and a curated playlist. Indian musicians have created songs for every mood and season and monsoons have been an inspiration for every artiste. Rains bring out romance, melancholy, happiness and many more colours. Let’s have a look at some of the most amazing Hindi songs that you can store in your phones or personal music players for the upcoming rainy season:

Jaane-Chameli: Contrary to Bhag Re Mann from the same film, Jaane is a somber song. This song plays in the background taking the narrative ahead. In the melodious voice of Sunidhi Chauhan and set to the tunes of Sandesh Shandilya, this song can put you in a reflective mood

Laga Laga Laga Re-Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya: This song is a rip off the Tip Tip Barsa Pani, albeit with 1000 background dancers. From the comedy caper, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, features Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. The lead actress dancing in rain wearing chiffon saree to express her feelings seems to be quite a hit in Bollywood films

Taal Se Taal Mila-Taal: Pictured in rustic village but lush green, this remains one of the bests by A R Rahman. Listening to this song can zone you out and help you day dream. Song that shows Akshaye Khanna’s character sights the lead actress Aishwariya Rai’s character while it is raining and the actress is dancing with her sisters during this song.

Tum Se Hi-Jab We Met: This song completes the missing piece for those who miss their partners during monsoon. An iconic movie with amazing music, Tum Se Hi is the only hardcore romantic song in the movie. Sung by Mohit Chauhan, the song has a major portion where the lead actors are dancing the rain.

Iktara-Wake Up Sid: Rainy season is not only for couples, it could be a great season if you have friends too. Wake Up Sid depicts Mumbai in the best way. This song is shot in beautiful Mumbai locales and Iktara in Kavita Seth’s voice can just suit the long drives with your buddies in pouring rains.

In Dino-Life in Metro: Mumbai and Monsoons are the most lethal combination and anyone who has experienced this can vouch for this. Songs from Life In A Metro portray Mumbai monsoons magic in an amazing way, as throughout the movie there is a drizzle shown. In Dino is a song for those who are hoping and longing for companionship.

Haye Haye Yeh Majboori-Roti Kapda Aur Makaan: A song that encapsulates the complaint of being alone during the lovely weather, as your partner keeps busy. This song is legendary for its lyrics and has been timeless over generation. Starring Zeenat Aman and Manoj Kumar, this song is pictured in rains standing true to the lyrics, Tere do take ki naukri, mera lakhon ka sawan jaye.

Aankhon Se Tune Kya Keh Diya-Ghulam: A film that put Rani Mukerji on the map, had some of the most memorable songs. One of them was Aankhon Se Tune Kya Keh Diya, with Rani and Aamir Khan lip syncing to romantic lyrics.

Jiya Dhadak Jaye- Kalyug: Depicting innocent love of a girl meeting a boy and exploring the city during monsoons is just perfect if you have met your partner just recently. Starring Kunal Kemmu and Smiley Suri is a lovely track that sets the mood just right.

Phir Le Aya Dil-Barfi: Any version of this song is suitable for Monsoon. Arijit Singh, Rekha Bharadwaj or any cover rendition, this song is a must have. This song has the tempo of a ghazal and you can’t stop from playing it on loop.

Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag-Mika: To sum the list we have a fun and upbeat song. That segment is owned by Mika. This iconic song has entertained the 90’s and still has a strong hold over the current generation. Sing it along and let your voice go hoarse.