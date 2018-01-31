RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Features |  31 Jan 2018 16:41 |  By RnMTeam

These music composers not just created music but history

MUMBAI: The vast legacy of Bollywood Music has seen emergence of many music directors, who composed songs that coined the term of Bollywood music. From Madan Mohan, Naushad, Roshan, S D Burman, Jaidev, R D Burman, Bappi Lahiri, Ravindra Jain, Anu Malik to AR Rahman, Bollywood has experienced some of the classics. While many music directors were/are a single unit, some worked or work as a team. Let’s have a look at some of duos and one Trio.

Shankar Jaikishan

Shankar Jaikishan can be traced as the earliest pair of music composers in India. A Prithviraj Kapoor find, Shankar Jaikishan first started playing in Prithvi theatres. Soon, the duo developed a friendship with PrithviRaj Kapoor’s son and aspiring actor/director Raj Kapoor. Shankar Jaikishan were given the responsibility of music. Each song in the album is legendary. The duo ruled the industry for no less than three decades and gave hits after hits. One of the first music directors to have won three consecutive Filmfare awards, of the total nine they won, the duo also introduced a fusion sort between Waltz and Classical Music. The duo with lyricists Shailendra, and sometimes Hasart Jaipuri along with Raj Kapoor formed a coterie, which stayed intact till Shankar’s death in 1971. There were differences that surfaced between the duo in the fag end of their career. Their credentials include songs like Mera Joota Hai Japani (Anari), Ehsan Tera Hoga Mujh Par (Junglee), Baharon Phool Barsaon (Sooraj) and many more.

Laxmi Kant Pyarelal

Laxmikant Pyarelal were trend setters and their talent was spotted by none other than Lata Mangeshkar at Sureel Kala Kendra, an academy run by Mangeshkar Family for children. Every song in their first film Parasmani was a hit number, however they saw mass adulation after their film Dosti, which managed to win an award over other stalwarts like Shankar Jaikishan and Madan Mohan that year. The duo was known to bring the best out of orchestration, had a knack of knowing if one instrument was out of tune, of the 33 similar instruments playing. A favourite among most of lead singers at that time, L-P also dominated the Binaca Geet Mala, the only source for Bollywood music at that time, which had 16 songs, out of which more than half were L-P numbers. Some of their biggest hits are Chaahonga Main Tuzhe (Dosti), Hansta Hua Noorani Chehra (Parasmani), Tere Mere Beech Main (Ek Duje Ke Liye), Aa Jane Ja (Inteqam)

Kalayan ji-Anand Ji

This duo was related to each other. The brothers were known to give music for some of the best films in Bollywood, especially action films. Laxmikant-Payrelal were assistants to this duo before they became independent duo. This pair also one of the first ones to have hosted live musical shows across India and introduced some of the finest singers to the industry. Kalyanji first started giving music alone, later Anandji who was assisting him joined him and they formed a pair. Some of their most famous songs are Yeh Dil Pyaar Ka Deewna (Don), Yeh Sama (Jab Jab Phool Khile), Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass (Blackmail).

Shiv-Hari

This duo stands out for the basic reason of their extremely strong backgrounds. Pandit ShivKumar Sharma (Santoor) and Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia (Flute), both legends of Indian Classical Music ventured into composing film music. Although not of first of its kind, Shiv-Hari became the prominent faces from classical music to have composed music for films so frequently. Both the legends were also independent musicians and played their respective instruments for many a Bollywood songs before they became known, starting with Silsila to Chandani to Lamhe to Darr, their maximum work is for Yash Raj banner, barring a Sahibaan for Ramesh Talwar. The music given by them is known for its influences of western music but deeply rooted in Indian sounds. Their iconic tracks by the duo are Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum (Silsila), Mere Hathon Mein Nau Naun Chudiyan (Chandani) are a must for every romantic playlist.

Jatin Lalit

At the advent of 90’s saw an emergence of a duo, who would later be known for their soft but youthful music. Jatin Lalit first came into foray with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’s eternal love song Pehla Nasha, however their first track Bin Tere Sanam, from not very successful film Yaara Dildara, was a raging hit and later remixed too. The brothers are related to legendary classical musician Panidt Jasraj and took training from their own father. It is also known that they learnt guitar from Pyarelal (Of Laxmi Kant Pyarelal duo). After working for 16 years and getting 11 nominations (the most for any composer) the duo split for personal reasons. They went on to give hits with films like Dilwale Dulhani Le Jayenge, Yes Boss, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and many more.

Nadeem Sharvan

Late 1980s and early 1990s was ruled by Nadeem Sharavan duo, who are responsible to create a very sound that Bollywood was later known for. Their songs from the 1991 Mahesh Bhatt directed Ashiqui are still a rage amongst youngsters. The duo started composing with bhojpuri films and gradullay moved to Hindi films. They were also known for their heavy usage of Indian instruments in their songs, a rarity these days. Later, the duo, especially Nadeem’s name was embroiled in their mentor Gulshan Kumar’s case and hence began their downfall in the music industry. Some of their popular songs Dheer Dheer Meri Zindagi Mein Aana (Ashiqui), Dekha Hai Pehli Baar Sajan Ke Ankhon Mein Pyar (Sajan), Pardesi Pardesi (Raja Hindustani)

Anand Milind

1990s saw Bollywood churning movies at a sonic speed. Despite an influx of many music directors, everyone had their distinct sound and style. Anand Milind, a duo who had a strong partnership with directors like David Dhawan, gave music mostly to comedy films. Although, some of their best work has been outside the team of Govinda and David Dhawan. The duo first came into limelight with the super hit movie, Qaymat Se Qaymat Tak. Sons of erstwhile music director, Chitragupta, Anand Milind made a mark for themselves in heavy competition. Some of their most popular songs are Papa Kehte Hain (Qaymat se Qayamat Tak), Tu Tu Tu Tara (Bol Radha Bol), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga (Beta)

Shankar Ehsaan Loy

A trend setting music composers Shankar Ehsaan Loy are first Trio to have composed music for movies. Shankar Mahadevan, a well-known singer collaborated with two other musicians Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa. Together they performed live across the world, with Shankar being the lead vocalist, Ehsaan the guitarist and Loy as keyboardist. Their first collaboration for a film was Mukul Anand’s incomplete film Dus. After which they gave music to some non-commercial ventures like Bhopal Express and Rockford. They struck the marquee with Mission Kashmir and then with Dil Chahta Hai. After these two there was no stopping for them and they continue to rule the roost. Given their solid backgrounds, their work reflects confluence of Carnatic, Western and Hindustani music, making it a special fare for the audience. Some of their most popular songs are Bhumbro Bumbro (Mission Kashmir), Jane Kyon (Dil Chahta Hai), Kal Ho Na Ho (Kal Ho Na Ho), Kajra Re (Bunty Aur Babli).

Sajid Wajid

Born to a tabla player, Ustad Sharafat Khan, brothers Sajid Wajid have been in Hindi film industry for close to two decades. They became a name to reckon with after they composed music for Salman Khan starrer Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998, thereafter they became a fixed name in all movies produced or starring by Khan family, be it Hello Brother, Kahi Pyar Na Ho Jaye, Partner and many more. Recently they composed music for one song in the movie Judwaa 2. Some of their hit songs are Oh Oh Jane Jana (Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya), Hata Swana Ki Ghata (Hello Brother), Hudd Hudd Dabangg (Dabangg)

Vishal Shekhar

The Duo formed their partnership in 1999 with a track for movie Dus (Abhishek Bachchan starrer) and since then has composed music for over 300 songs. They are known to have changed the landscape of Bollywood music and created some funky music. They have also judged some reality shows. Their popular tracks like Radha (Student Of The Year), Right Here Right Now (Bluffmaster), Ankhon Mein Teri (Om Shanti Om)

Salim Suleman

The latest entry in the successful list of music composer duos is Salim Suleiman. Born in the family of musicians, both took formal training in music, with Salim taking music education from Trinity College of Music and Suleiman taking Tabla lessons from legends like Ustad Taufiq Qureshi and Ustad Zakir Hussain. The duo in their short span of their career have worked with big banners like Yash Raj Films, Ram Gopal Varma productions etc. Some of their popular songs include Mar Jawan (Fashion), Dance Par Chance (Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi) and Dhoom Machle (Dhoom)

Sachin-Jigar

Both were assistants to senior music directors like Rajesh Roshan and Amit Tridevi, before Amit introduced them to each other. They started composing music together with song for Mera Naam Anthony Gonsalves and further went ahead with composing all songs for musically hit film FALTU. Their song Chaar Baj Gaye from FALTU, has become a party anthem sorts. They have worked with big banners including Dharma Productions, Yash Raj productions cementing their position in the industry further. Some of their hit songs are Samjhavan (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania), Chaar Baj Gaye (FALTU), Saturday Saturday (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania)

Tags
Bollywood Music composers Shankar Jaikishan Laxmikant Pyarelal Kalyanji-Anandji Jatin Lalit Shankar Ehsaan Loy Naddem Sharavn Sachin Jigar Sajid Wajid Salmi Suleiman Vishal Shekhar Anand Milind Raj Kapoor Salman Khan
Related news
Features | 22 Jan 2018

The phenomena of never-ending trend of Punjabi Music in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Over the years, Bollywood has become synonymous with the Punjabi traditions, special thanks to Yash Raj Films. With Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, the trend of songs based on Punjabi culture in films intensified and the same started reflecting i

read more
Features | 14 Oct 2017

Musical connections of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Colors’ Bigg Boss inmates will never be complete without a musician. A music artiste has and will always be an important part of this controversial reality property. In fact, the current season too has rapper Akash Dadlani as its contestant.

read more
Features | 14 Sep 2017

Birthday Special: Best songs of Kavita Seth

MUMBAI: There are some voices that fit right in the classical zone of music, some of them are suitable for Bollywood music, some for Sufi, and so on. But there are very few voices which go so well in every genre. One such voice is the multi- talented singer, Kavita Seth.

read more
Features | 18 Aug 2017

Birthday Special: 15 beautiful songs of Gulzar

MUMBAI: Many can write, but there are only few who write for the soul and Indian poet, lyricist, film director Gulzar is one of them. The ace Bollywood lyricist has given Indian cinema some unforgettable songs, thus it’s hard to put a handful few under the ‘best songs’ bracket.

read more
Features | 06 Aug 2017

These Bollywood songs set serious friendship goals

MUMBAI: Bollywood has a song for every feeling and occasion, thus this Friendship Day we at Radioandmusic thought of picking up a few Bollywood friendship songs. During our research, we came across some serious goal setting friendship songs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TAAQademy and Machani Ananda associate to confluence entrepreneurs and musicians

MUMBAI: Machani Ananda and TAAQademy collaborated to dedicate 'Sounds of Success' to eread more

News
New label to promote electronic dance music

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and Tencent Music Entertainment Group on Wednesday announced thread more

News
Indie Music Label collaborates with Sony to promote Pop Music

MUMBAI: 2018 will see some strategic partnerships for Indie Music Label and the first in the yearead more

News
Amazon Prime Music and Sony Music collaborate to bring on-demand, ad-free music

MUMBAI: After a successful collaboration with two Indian music labels Zee Music Company and Sareread more

News
BIG FM announced top 10 finalists of Benadryl Big Golden Voice Season 5

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s on-air singing talent hunt Benadryl BIG Golden Voice has successfully reached tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Daddy Yankee drops his brand-new club banger ‘Dura’

MUMBAI: Daddy Yankee, considered the King of Reggaetón and one of the most influential artiste in Latin Urban Music just dropped his brand new single...read more

2
The new Lóreal Ad features Camila Cabello's 'Never be the same'

MUMBAI: Camila Cabello whose popularity is peaking in India is seen in the brand new L’oreal ad where the advertisement also features her single...read more

3
I am a great admirer of Yo Yo Honey Singh: Navraj Hans

MUMBAI: Born to a legend, Padmashri Hans Raj Hans, one might think music was Navraj Hans first choice, but it wasn’t like that. “Although the...read more

4
Ranveer Singh's energy, major highlight of 'Khalibali'

MUMBAI:  We have seen Ranveer Singh’s stunning ‘heroic roles’ while his villain role in Khalibali has turned out to be a ‘must watch’ video. His...read more

5
World Sacred Spirit Festival to start on 15 February

MUMBAI: The World Sacred Spirit Festival (WSSF) is set to enthrall music aficionados with its eleventh edition at the Mehrangarh Fort here from 15-18...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group