These music composers not just created music but history

MUMBAI: The vast legacy of Bollywood Music has seen emergence of many music directors, who composed songs that coined the term of Bollywood music. From Madan Mohan, Naushad, Roshan, S D Burman, Jaidev, R D Burman, Bappi Lahiri, Ravindra Jain, Anu Malik to AR Rahman, Bollywood has experienced some of the classics. While many music directors were/are a single unit, some worked or work as a team. Let’s have a look at some of duos and one Trio.

Shankar Jaikishan

Shankar Jaikishan can be traced as the earliest pair of music composers in India. A Prithviraj Kapoor find, Shankar Jaikishan first started playing in Prithvi theatres. Soon, the duo developed a friendship with PrithviRaj Kapoor’s son and aspiring actor/director Raj Kapoor. Shankar Jaikishan were given the responsibility of music. Each song in the album is legendary. The duo ruled the industry for no less than three decades and gave hits after hits. One of the first music directors to have won three consecutive Filmfare awards, of the total nine they won, the duo also introduced a fusion sort between Waltz and Classical Music. The duo with lyricists Shailendra, and sometimes Hasart Jaipuri along with Raj Kapoor formed a coterie, which stayed intact till Shankar’s death in 1971. There were differences that surfaced between the duo in the fag end of their career. Their credentials include songs like Mera Joota Hai Japani (Anari), Ehsan Tera Hoga Mujh Par (Junglee), Baharon Phool Barsaon (Sooraj) and many more.

Laxmi Kant Pyarelal

Laxmikant Pyarelal were trend setters and their talent was spotted by none other than Lata Mangeshkar at Sureel Kala Kendra, an academy run by Mangeshkar Family for children. Every song in their first film Parasmani was a hit number, however they saw mass adulation after their film Dosti, which managed to win an award over other stalwarts like Shankar Jaikishan and Madan Mohan that year. The duo was known to bring the best out of orchestration, had a knack of knowing if one instrument was out of tune, of the 33 similar instruments playing. A favourite among most of lead singers at that time, L-P also dominated the Binaca Geet Mala, the only source for Bollywood music at that time, which had 16 songs, out of which more than half were L-P numbers. Some of their biggest hits are Chaahonga Main Tuzhe (Dosti), Hansta Hua Noorani Chehra (Parasmani), Tere Mere Beech Main (Ek Duje Ke Liye), Aa Jane Ja (Inteqam)

Kalayan ji-Anand Ji

This duo was related to each other. The brothers were known to give music for some of the best films in Bollywood, especially action films. Laxmikant-Payrelal were assistants to this duo before they became independent duo. This pair also one of the first ones to have hosted live musical shows across India and introduced some of the finest singers to the industry. Kalyanji first started giving music alone, later Anandji who was assisting him joined him and they formed a pair. Some of their most famous songs are Yeh Dil Pyaar Ka Deewna (Don), Yeh Sama (Jab Jab Phool Khile), Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass (Blackmail).

Shiv-Hari

This duo stands out for the basic reason of their extremely strong backgrounds. Pandit ShivKumar Sharma (Santoor) and Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia (Flute), both legends of Indian Classical Music ventured into composing film music. Although not of first of its kind, Shiv-Hari became the prominent faces from classical music to have composed music for films so frequently. Both the legends were also independent musicians and played their respective instruments for many a Bollywood songs before they became known, starting with Silsila to Chandani to Lamhe to Darr, their maximum work is for Yash Raj banner, barring a Sahibaan for Ramesh Talwar. The music given by them is known for its influences of western music but deeply rooted in Indian sounds. Their iconic tracks by the duo are Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum (Silsila), Mere Hathon Mein Nau Naun Chudiyan (Chandani) are a must for every romantic playlist.

Jatin Lalit

At the advent of 90’s saw an emergence of a duo, who would later be known for their soft but youthful music. Jatin Lalit first came into foray with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’s eternal love song Pehla Nasha, however their first track Bin Tere Sanam, from not very successful film Yaara Dildara, was a raging hit and later remixed too. The brothers are related to legendary classical musician Panidt Jasraj and took training from their own father. It is also known that they learnt guitar from Pyarelal (Of Laxmi Kant Pyarelal duo). After working for 16 years and getting 11 nominations (the most for any composer) the duo split for personal reasons. They went on to give hits with films like Dilwale Dulhani Le Jayenge, Yes Boss, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and many more.

Nadeem Sharvan

Late 1980s and early 1990s was ruled by Nadeem Sharavan duo, who are responsible to create a very sound that Bollywood was later known for. Their songs from the 1991 Mahesh Bhatt directed Ashiqui are still a rage amongst youngsters. The duo started composing with bhojpuri films and gradullay moved to Hindi films. They were also known for their heavy usage of Indian instruments in their songs, a rarity these days. Later, the duo, especially Nadeem’s name was embroiled in their mentor Gulshan Kumar’s case and hence began their downfall in the music industry. Some of their popular songs Dheer Dheer Meri Zindagi Mein Aana (Ashiqui), Dekha Hai Pehli Baar Sajan Ke Ankhon Mein Pyar (Sajan), Pardesi Pardesi (Raja Hindustani)

Anand Milind

1990s saw Bollywood churning movies at a sonic speed. Despite an influx of many music directors, everyone had their distinct sound and style. Anand Milind, a duo who had a strong partnership with directors like David Dhawan, gave music mostly to comedy films. Although, some of their best work has been outside the team of Govinda and David Dhawan. The duo first came into limelight with the super hit movie, Qaymat Se Qaymat Tak. Sons of erstwhile music director, Chitragupta, Anand Milind made a mark for themselves in heavy competition. Some of their most popular songs are Papa Kehte Hain (Qaymat se Qayamat Tak), Tu Tu Tu Tara (Bol Radha Bol), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga (Beta)

Shankar Ehsaan Loy

A trend setting music composers Shankar Ehsaan Loy are first Trio to have composed music for movies. Shankar Mahadevan, a well-known singer collaborated with two other musicians Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa. Together they performed live across the world, with Shankar being the lead vocalist, Ehsaan the guitarist and Loy as keyboardist. Their first collaboration for a film was Mukul Anand’s incomplete film Dus. After which they gave music to some non-commercial ventures like Bhopal Express and Rockford. They struck the marquee with Mission Kashmir and then with Dil Chahta Hai. After these two there was no stopping for them and they continue to rule the roost. Given their solid backgrounds, their work reflects confluence of Carnatic, Western and Hindustani music, making it a special fare for the audience. Some of their most popular songs are Bhumbro Bumbro (Mission Kashmir), Jane Kyon (Dil Chahta Hai), Kal Ho Na Ho (Kal Ho Na Ho), Kajra Re (Bunty Aur Babli).

Sajid Wajid

Born to a tabla player, Ustad Sharafat Khan, brothers Sajid Wajid have been in Hindi film industry for close to two decades. They became a name to reckon with after they composed music for Salman Khan starrer Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998, thereafter they became a fixed name in all movies produced or starring by Khan family, be it Hello Brother, Kahi Pyar Na Ho Jaye, Partner and many more. Recently they composed music for one song in the movie Judwaa 2. Some of their hit songs are Oh Oh Jane Jana (Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya), Hata Swana Ki Ghata (Hello Brother), Hudd Hudd Dabangg (Dabangg)

Vishal Shekhar

The Duo formed their partnership in 1999 with a track for movie Dus (Abhishek Bachchan starrer) and since then has composed music for over 300 songs. They are known to have changed the landscape of Bollywood music and created some funky music. They have also judged some reality shows. Their popular tracks like Radha (Student Of The Year), Right Here Right Now (Bluffmaster), Ankhon Mein Teri (Om Shanti Om)

Salim Suleman

The latest entry in the successful list of music composer duos is Salim Suleiman. Born in the family of musicians, both took formal training in music, with Salim taking music education from Trinity College of Music and Suleiman taking Tabla lessons from legends like Ustad Taufiq Qureshi and Ustad Zakir Hussain. The duo in their short span of their career have worked with big banners like Yash Raj Films, Ram Gopal Varma productions etc. Some of their popular songs include Mar Jawan (Fashion), Dance Par Chance (Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi) and Dhoom Machle (Dhoom)

Sachin-Jigar

Both were assistants to senior music directors like Rajesh Roshan and Amit Tridevi, before Amit introduced them to each other. They started composing music together with song for Mera Naam Anthony Gonsalves and further went ahead with composing all songs for musically hit film FALTU. Their song Chaar Baj Gaye from FALTU, has become a party anthem sorts. They have worked with big banners including Dharma Productions, Yash Raj productions cementing their position in the industry further. Some of their hit songs are Samjhavan (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania), Chaar Baj Gaye (FALTU), Saturday Saturday (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania)