RAM Week 35: Not much change in radio stations' standing

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 35, not much change was witnessed in the standing of radio stations. Fever FM, as usual, topped in Mumbai and Delhi with 18 and 19 share per cents and 6 and 5 T.S.L.s, while Radio City ruled in Bengaluru with 25 share per cent and 8 T.S.L. respectively. Radio Mirchi also topped in Kolkata with 20 share per cent and 4 T.S.L. respectively.
When it comes to other metros, Fever FM stood second in Kolkata with 18 share per cent and 6 T.S.L. and fourth in Bengaluru with 15 share per cent and 8 T.S.L. respectively.
Radio Mirchi stood second in Mumbai with 13 share per cent and 4 T.S.L. The popular radio network had to settle at the third place in Delhi and Bengaluru with 12 and 17 share per cents and 3 and 6 T.S.L.s respectively.
Radio City stood second in Delhi with 14 share per cent and 4 T.S.L. respectively. third in Mumbai with 13 share per cent and 5 T.S.L.
Others like BIG FM stood third in Kolkata with 18 share per cent and 6 T.S.L., fourth in Mumbai with 12 share per cent and 5 T.S.L. and seventh in Delhi with 8 share per cent and 3 T.S.L. respectively.
Check out tables below:
Mumbai
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Mumbai
18
6
2
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai
13
4
3
Radio City 91.1 Mumbai
13
5
4
Big FM 92.7 Mumbai
12
5
5
Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai
12
6
6
Red FM 93.5 Mumbai
10
4
7
AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai
7
5
8
REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai
5
6
9
Radio One 94.3 Mumbai
3
2
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai
3
4
Kolkata
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata
20
4
2
Fever FM 104 Kolkata
18
6
3
Big FM 92.7 Kolkata
18
6
4
Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata
10
4
5
Red FM 93.5 Kolkata
9
3
6
Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata
6
3
7
Radio One 94.3 Kolkata
6
5
8
Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata
6
3
9
AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata
4
3
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata
3
3
Delhi
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Delhi
19
5
2
Radio City 91.1 Delhi
14
4
3
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi
12
3
4
Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi
11
4
5
AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi
11
4
6
Red FM 93.5 Delhi
10
3
7
Big FM 92.7 Delhi
8
3
8
AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi
4
2
9
Hit 95 FM Delhi
4
2
10
Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi
4
2
Bengaluru
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio City 91.1 Bangalore
25
8
2
Big FM 92.7 Bangalore
19
7
3
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore
17
6
4
Fever FM 104 Bangalore
15
8
5
AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore
7
6
6
Red FM 93.5 Bangalore
5
4
7
AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore
4
4
8
Radio One 94.3 Bangalore
4
3
9
Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore
2
2
10
Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore
1
3