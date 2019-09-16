RadioandMusic
RNM
| 17 Sep 2019
resources
News
RAM Week 35: Not much change in radio stations' standing
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
RAM | Fever FM | Radio City | Radio Mirchi | Mumbai | Kolkata | Bengaluru | Delhi | Big FM |

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 35, not much change was witnessed in the standing of radio stations. Fever FM, as usual, topped in Mumbai and Delhi with 18 and 19 share per cents and 6 and 5 T.S.L.s, while Radio City ruled in Bengaluru with 25 share per cent and 8 T.S.L. respectively. Radio Mirchi also topped in Kolkata with 20 share per cent and 4 T.S.L. respectively.

When it comes to other metros, Fever FM stood second in Kolkata with 18 share per cent and 6 T.S.L. and fourth in Bengaluru with 15 share per cent and 8 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio Mirchi stood second in Mumbai with 13 share per cent and 4 T.S.L. The popular radio network had to settle at the third place in Delhi and Bengaluru with 12 and 17 share per cents and 3 and 6 T.S.L.s respectively.

Radio City stood second in Delhi with 14 share per cent and 4 T.S.L. respectively. third in Mumbai with 13 share per cent and 5 T.S.L.

Others like BIG FM stood third in Kolkata with 18 share per cent and 6 T.S.L., fourth in Mumbai with 12 share per cent and 5 T.S.L. and seventh in Delhi with 8 share per cent and 3 T.S.L. respectively.

Check out tables below:

Mumbai

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

18

6

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

13

4

3

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

13

5

4

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

12

5

5

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

12

6

6

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

10

4

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

7

5

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

5

6

9

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

3

2

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

3

4

    
    

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

20

4

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

18

6

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

18

6

4

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

10

4

5

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

9

3

6

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

6

3

7

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

6

5

8

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

6

3

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

4

3

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

3

3

    

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

19

5

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

14

4

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

12

3

4

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

11

4

5

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

11

4

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

10

3

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

8

3

8

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

4

2

9

Hit 95 FM Delhi

4

2

10

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

4

2

    

Bengaluru

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

25

8

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

19

7

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

17

6

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

15

8

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

7

6

6

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

5

4

7

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

4

4

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

4

3

9

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

2

2

10

Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore

1

3

related stories
private fm stations  |  16 Sep 2019

Big FM RJs go beyond radio with 'Big Influencer Specials' launch for creative brand integrations

MUMBAI: BIG FM has announced the launch of its ‘BIG Influencer Specials’.

resources  |  13 Sep 2019

RAM Week 34: BIG FM stands second in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 34, BIG FM stood second in Bengaluru with 19.6 share per cent and 7.20 T.S.L. respectively. Other top players like Fever FM, Radio Mirchi and Radio City continued topping in their top markets in RAM Week 34.

PlasticSeBreakUp
private fm stations  |  12 Sep 2019

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Fever FM's for latest Bharat Positive Initiative -#PlasticSeBreakUp

MUMBAI: Fever FM that launched Fever Voice of Change (FVOC), the biggest CSR initiative in the history of radio, in February 2014, has pledged to make India free from single use plastic, with its initiative, ‘#PlasticSeBreakUp’. The noteworthy initiative has got PM Narendra Modi’s support.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group