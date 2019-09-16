RAM Week 35: Not much change in radio stations' standing

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 35, not much change was witnessed in the standing of radio stations. Fever FM, as usual, topped in Mumbai and Delhi with 18 and 19 share per cents and 6 and 5 T.S.L.s, while Radio City ruled in Bengaluru with 25 share per cent and 8 T.S.L. respectively. Radio Mirchi also topped in Kolkata with 20 share per cent and 4 T.S.L. respectively.

When it comes to other metros, Fever FM stood second in Kolkata with 18 share per cent and 6 T.S.L. and fourth in Bengaluru with 15 share per cent and 8 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio Mirchi stood second in Mumbai with 13 share per cent and 4 T.S.L. The popular radio network had to settle at the third place in Delhi and Bengaluru with 12 and 17 share per cents and 3 and 6 T.S.L.s respectively.

Radio City stood second in Delhi with 14 share per cent and 4 T.S.L. respectively. third in Mumbai with 13 share per cent and 5 T.S.L.

Others like BIG FM stood third in Kolkata with 18 share per cent and 6 T.S.L., fourth in Mumbai with 12 share per cent and 5 T.S.L. and seventh in Delhi with 8 share per cent and 3 T.S.L. respectively.

Check out tables below:

Mumbai

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 18 6 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 13 4 3 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 13 5 4 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 12 5 5 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 12 6 6 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 10 4 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 7 5 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 5 6 9 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 3 2 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 3 4

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 20 4 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 18 6 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 18 6 4 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 10 4 5 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9 3 6 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 6 3 7 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 6 5 8 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 6 3 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 4 3 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 3 3

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 19 5 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 14 4 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 12 3 4 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 11 4 5 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 11 4 6 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 10 3 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 8 3 8 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 4 2 9 Hit 95 FM Delhi 4 2 10 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 4 2

Bengaluru