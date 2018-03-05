RadioandMusic
Kolkata joins Bengaluru in RAM week 7
Tags:
BARC India Data | Radio Nasha | Week 6 | Week 7 | Radio Mirchi | Radio City | Big FM | Mumbai | Delhi | Kolkata | Bengaluru |

MUMBAI: It seems the radio stations are comfortable in their positions on the RAM charts. Thus, we will give you a lowdown on the share per cent and T.S.L, instead of the positions.

Bengaluru hasn’t witnessed any changes in the positions of the radio stations since, the beginning of the new year. But, the other cities have had their ups and downs. This time Kolkata too joined Bengaluru in the no change game, with the stations being glued to the positions from week 6.

Starting from the native, Mumbai, from the first five positions, the third and fourth positions were interchanged by BIG FM and Radio City. In Week 6, BIG FM stood in the third position with share per cent 13.5 and T.S.L 5.13, followed by Radio City with share per cent 12.8 and T.S.L 4.49. In Week 7, Radio City rose to the third position with share per cent 13.1 and T.S.L 4.38 followed by BIG FM that dropped down to the fourth position with 12.7 share per cent and T.S.L 5.04.

Coming to the capital of the country, the second, third and fourth positions had some movement. In Week 7, Radio Mirchi came to the second position from third with share per cent 12.5 and T.S.L 3.22, Radio Nasha moved upwards to the third position from fourth with share per cent 12.2 and T.S.L 4.17 and Radio City dropped to the fourth position from second with share per cent 12.1 and T.S.L 3.46.

In a week, Radio City’s share per cent dropped 0.9 per cent while T.S.L staying unchanged. Radio Mirchi’s share per cent increased by 0.2 and T.S.L rose from 3.09 to 3.22.  Radio Nasha’s share per cent rose by 0.6 along with T.S.L from 4.03 to 4.17.

MUMBAI

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

15.1

6.13

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

13.5

4.04

3

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

13.1

4.38

4

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

12.7

5.04

5

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

11.5

3.59

6

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

9.3

4.47

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

7.8

5.08

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

3.8

4.27

9

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

3.4

2.24

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

3.2

3.3


DELHI

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

18.5

4.41

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

12.5

3.22

3

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

12.2

4.17

4

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

12.1

3.46

5

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

10.7

4.38

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

9.4

3.13

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

9.1

3.11

8

Hit 95 FM Delhi

4.6

2.47

9

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

3.7

2.2

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.2

1.51

KOLKATA

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

20.4

4.49

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

17.3

6.55

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

16.7

5.23

4

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

9.9

3.31

5

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

9.1

4.28

6

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

5.6

3.24

7

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

5.6

4.2

8

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

5.2

2.54

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

4.3

3.17

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.8

3.33

BENGALURU

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

25

9.55

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

17.5

7.02

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

17.2

7.21

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

13.6

7.28

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

5.8

5.06

6

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

5.8

5.28

7

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

5.8

4.03

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

4.1

3.5

9

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.7

3.22

10

Akashavani Bangalore

1.2

3.18

