Mirchi 98.3 brings an all-new morning show in Ahmedabad called Asal Amdavad

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched a brand-new dual jock morning show in Ahmedabad, Asal Amdavad. Joining the Mirchi family, are two enthusiastic entertainers, RJ KrutarthJani and RJ Netrie Trivedi. They are all set to entertain the listeners of Ahmedabad with the latest happenings, trends, and fads in the city, alongside acknowledging the real heroes of Ahmedabad. Catch the two RJs every Monday to Saturday from 7 am to 12 pm, only on Mirchi 98.3.

RJ Krutarth and RJ Netrie share a special connection with the Gujarati film industry. While Krutarth has worked as an associate director for multiple Gujarati daily soaps and movies like Oxygen, Netrie has acted in popular movies like Fera FeriHera Feri, and Dhuandhar & 21st Tiffin. After their successful stint within the Gujarati film industry, they are ready to bring music, entertainment, news, conversations, and connect with Amdavadis through the power of radio.

The five-hour-long show celebrates the true spirit of being an Amdavadi. RJ Krutarth and RJ Netrie will go on-air every day of the week to recognize the ‘Asal superheroes’ of the city who are an inspiration to the city. That’s not all! The two RJs have introduced an innovative segment called, happy hour, every day from 8 am to 9 am, where they will focus on presenting only optimistic news and updates for the listeners. Moreover, for their show, RJ Krutarth and RJ Netrie will take a stroll around the city and visit popular spots as well as unearth some hidden locations of Ahmedabad for the listeners to visit and enjoy with friends and family. The listeners will also get to witness the RJsindulging in fun discussions on the trending topics, and current happenings within the city. The show also has some interesting segments like, ‘Asal Amdavadi Khabar’- much needed verified local news in this age of fake news; ‘Wake-up Vichaar’ – to start mornings on a positive note, ‘Reminder’ – a tip to remember throughout the day and ‘Silly Sawal’ where listeners call dial-in with their innovative answers for the question posed by the RJs.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Nimit Tiwari, Business Director, ENIL, Mirchi said, “We are thrilled to launch our first-ever dual jock show - Asal Amdavad. Through this show, Mirchi aims to strengthen their bond with Amdavadisand become a part of their celebrations, routines, and woes.Additionally, we are delighted to have the talented RJ Krutharthand RJ Netrie on-board to help us achieve the same. At Mirchi, we are always on the lookout for young talent across markets and provide them with an opportunity for them to be a part of Mirchi’s illustrious Content-Creators family. We are certain that our listeners will instantly feel connected to RJ Krutarth and RJ Netrie and enjoy starting their mornings by tuning into theirshow.”

Starting this new journey, RJ Netrie Trivedi, said, “I am super excited and a little nervous for this amazing venture. I am sure it is going to be an exciting and fun learning experience! “

Talking about the show, RJ Krutharth said, “Really looking forward to this completely new and unique Morning Show format. Excited to be taking the show to the streets of Amdavadand thrilled to connect with Asal Amdavadis and bring a ray of sunshine to their mornings!”

Catch the Asal Amdavadi show live every Monday to Saturday from 7 am to 12 pm only on Mirchi 98.3 FM.

