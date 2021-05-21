RadioandMusic
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences
MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM are coming together to create a series of live, interactive audio experiences on #aawazLive, a feature inside aawaz for real-time interactions.

Starting May 22nd, listeners can interact live with popular Fever FM RJs including Vaibhav and Raghu Raftaar, among others. Listeners can also ask questions, share comments, express with emojis during the live audio show conducted in Hindi. Visit bit.ly/fevergameshow in your mobile browser to begin.

The initial focus will be on UP and other Hindi speaking markets, and more regions and languages will be added subsequently.

aawaz.com, the largest spoken-word audio and podcast network in Indian languages has been live since January 2019, providing high-quality, professionally generated, Original audio content in Hindi, Marathi, Indian English, and Urdu.

aawaz is a product by Mumbai based Agrahyah Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Commenting on the #aawazLive feature and their collaboration, the company’s Co-founder and CEO, Sreeraman Thiagarajan says, “Fever FM has the reputation of pushing the envelope in the audio category, and we are proud to have them on-board as partners to create live & real time interactions on #aawazLive”

Fever FM is the fastest growing Contemporary Bollywood Station in the country and the destination station for youth with listenership of over 16 million. Since launch, Fever FM has introduced content across various genres (music and non-music), appealing to the millennials and Gen Zs. The station is the pioneer in repackaging great epics like Mahabharata, Ramayana, Gandhi, Bose over the years. Fever FM has also powered the sports and IPL revolution in the country with partnerships with the biggest franchises across the country.

