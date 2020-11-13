This Diwali, Radio City spreads the light of education with the second edition of 'City Ki Tech Shaala'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘City Ki Tech-Shaala’ campaign this festive season. On receiving an overwhelming response in the first leg, Radio City decided to launch the second edition of City Ki Tech Shaala during Diwali to spread the light of education amongst children by gifting them laptops. In the first phase the laptops were sponsored by Mr. Bhavin Turakhia, Co- founder Directi.

Conceptualized and executed by Radio City, City Ki Tech Shaala executed across all the shows in Mumbai, aims to provide laptops/tablets to the students who find it difficult to afford it. As a part of this campaign, Radio City RJs across all shows have been urging listeners to come forward and share their stories of why they need the laptop and plays various shortlisted stories on air. Post thorough analysis of each request, Radio City will shortlist students who will receive the laptops/tablets. The activity will also be amplified digitally across Radio City’s social media pages.

Commenting on the campaign, Radio City's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ashit Kukian said, “Jawaharlal Nehruji had rightfully said, ‘The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.’ Hence, today, when the future of our country is facing a challenging time it becomes our responsibility to step in and help them in any way possible. In both the editions of City Ki Tech Shaala, our emphasis has been clear- to fulfil the basic education needs of as many students as we can. Since the first edition and even now, we have received astounding amount of responses from our listeners and this gives us a sense of support and pride in using our platform for bringing about a positive change in their lives. On behalf of Radio City, we wish all our listeners a Happy Diwali.”

In addition to City Ki Tech Shaala, Radio City has also launched, ‘Iss Diwali gale nahi, dil milne do’ campaign to spread the message of safe Diwali during the pandemic. Since a lot of people are away from their families & friends keeping social distancing in mind, Radio City has decided to make up for this and help people send Diwali messages to their loved ones. With this campaign. The 2 week long campaign has been live over all the 39 radio stations where RJs have been encouraging listeners to share their stories of how they are celebrating Diwali away from home and furthermore share a short message for their families. With a motive to help people during the pandemic, Radio City has been at the forefront of by launching several campaigns that helped people stay positive during these testing times. ‘Iss Diwali gale nahi, dil milne do’ is yet another initiative conceptualized to help Radio City listeners and motivate them to stay happy!

Through initiatives like City Ki Tech Shaala and ‘Iss Diwali gale nahi, dil milne do, Radio City continues to stay committed and responsible in spreading hope and positivity amongst the listeners, society and the nation, which is in tandem with the brand philosophy of Rag Rag Mein Positivity.