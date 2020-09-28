RadioandMusic
Odisha to hold 'Radio Pathashala' for school students in view of Covid-19
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio Pathashala | COVID-19 | Odisha Government | Radio stations | Bhupendra S Poonia |

MUMBAI: Following the closure of schools due to the COVID-19, Odisha Government has come up with an idea to hold "Radio Pathashala" to teach students of Class 1 to 8 in the state.

According to Odisha School Education Program Authority, this syllabus-based student Educational Programme "Radio Pathashala" is going to be broadcasted on All India Radio from September 28, every week from Monday to Friday between 10 am to 10:15 am to facilitate the continuous learning of students.

Bhupendra S Poonia, State Project Director, Odisha School Education Program Authority has asked all District Education Officers, all District Project Coordinators, all Block Education Officers to intimate all Headmasters and CRCCs to widely disseminate among the students and parents to listen to the programme.

The Programme will be broadcast from all Radio Stations at the same time and will also be uploaded on DIKSHA platform.

