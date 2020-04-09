BIG FM launches “Onward and Upward – The Big FM Morning Show - The Lockdown Series” with an aim to upskill and empower its workforce

MUMBAI: In its endeavor to keep employees motivated and prepared during the time of a nationwide lockdown, BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, has launched a new morning show "Onward and Upward - The Big FM Morning Show - Lockdown series" for its employees. Through this initiative, the company will conduct a 1-hour session every morning that will feature a renowned business leader from the radio network who will conduct the session with 200+ BIG FM employees where they shall discuss the various aspects of how to propel their business to greater heights. Divided into two phases – ‘Discover & Diagnose’ and ‘Decode’, the initiative consists of 10 sessions and will go on till April 10 with a goal to help employees learn, grow and upskill during this period.

The first phase will feature Abraham Thomas - Chief Executive Officer, Asheesh Chatterjee - Chief Business Officer and CFO, Sunil Kumaran – Country Head - Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG and Archanaa Singh – Head – HR and Administration talking about the topics of Business Resilience, Business Value Creation, Business Continuity Approach and Business Leadership Through Emotional Intelligence respectively.

The second phase will feature Rashi Mahajan - Business Head (Metro Markets), Shailesh Shrivastava - Business Head (Emerging Markets), Atul Razdan - National Programming Head, Manoj Lalwani - Chief Marketing Officer, Rajeev Kumar - Regional Solutions Head, Aparna Kapoor - Regional Business Director - Mumbai, Karnataka & Kerala and National Business Director - Agency. The six sessions here shall cover the topics of Shifting Expectations of Clients in 2020-21, Exploring Business Opportunities through a New Lens, Best Content Practices during Lockdown, Radio and Digital working in Tandem - Way forward, Lead generation ideas for Clients and Negotiation for Larger Pie of Business.

Commenting on the launch of the new initiative, Abraham Thomas – Chief Executive Officer, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, said, “At a time like this, it is extremely important to continuously engage with the team, inspire and motivate them Onward and Upward. The Big FM team has led from the front during this time, seamlessly moving to a remote managed, ‘work from home’ model, been there with their listeners and partners at every step, understanding their anxieties and challenges, while keeping them informed and entertained. These sessions are like a ‘morning assembly’ that heralds the start of new workday, binds the team together and attempts to prepare them for ‘The new normal’. With these sessions featuring a host of inspiring speakers who are an integral part of the workforce, I am sure that their insight and perspective will help us be prepared for the opportunities and challenges that lay ahead of us.”

Owing to their efficient disaster management plans, BIG FM – India’s Most-Awarded Radio Station was able to seamlessly transition to a work-from-home operating model long before many leading companies and radio networks. The network is utilizing digital technology via collaboration and connectivity tools to operate its daily sessions as well as to conduct ongoing daily business. With the onus to inform, educate and entertain, BIG FM continues to exemplify credibility, authenticity, and purpose in each of its efforts.