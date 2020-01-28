RadioandMusic
RNM
| 29 Jan 2020
radio
News
Radio City revamps its app; amps up its focus on entertainment content
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio City | Bollywood | Google Play Store | Apple app | music | Open Mic |

MUMBAI: Radio City recently launched its revamped mobile app. The revamped version of the Radio City app is a perfect amalgamation of Radio City originals and entertainment features.

Earlier a music app, the new avatar of the app includes exclusive celebrity videos, interviews, photo features, online radio stations, and podcasts of Radio City originals. The listeners can tune into 18 online radios spanning across nine languages like Hindi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and English.

Radio City app has an updated user interface with modern contemporary design and filters which helps users navigate through the app smoothly and consume more content. App users can catch the popular Gujarati hit web-series 'Peli Vaato', featuring RJ Harshil and Kishore Kaka. It also offers Indie music (through Freedom, Metal, Electronica and Hip Hop online radio stations); Love Guru in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Punjabi & Kannada; and video content ranging across different genres like Bollywood, romance, crime, horror, comedy & much more.

The users can tune into the shows hosted by Radio City’s popular RJs as podcasts along with Radio City’s original series such as 'Joke Studio', 'Babber Sher', ' Yeh Hai Meri Kahaani', 'Bharat ki Amar Kahaniyaan', 'Crime Diary', 'Kissa Crime Ka', 'Open Mic' and more, allowing them access to engaging and entertaining content.

The app entails the latest buzz in Bollywood, latest movie reviews, and gossip in B’town. Users can avail the app at their fingertips by downloading the Radio City App, available on Google Play Store & Apple App Store.

related stories
private fm stations  |  28 Jan 2020

BIG FM set to regale its listeners by launching the 7th season of 'Big golden voice' presented by IDFC first bank

MUMBAI: In what is set to be a treat for music lovers, BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, announces season 7 of its most-prestigious property ‘BIG Golden Voice’, the first-of-its-kind on-air singing reality show.

private fm stations  |  24 Jan 2020

'Swagatam-Som do Oriente' only Indian Radio Programme in Portugal, celebrates 33rd anniversary

MUMBAI: Swagatam-Som do Oriente’s first programme was broadcasted on 23rd January 1987. Among the listeners, are all the Indian Communities living in Portugal and also the Portuguese Community, along with Gujarati and sometimes Hindi was a part of the programme.

television channels  |  23 Jan 2020

9XM collaborates with rapper Dino James for Republic Day special song

MUMBAI: 9XM, India’s popular Bollywood Music Channel has partnered with Indian Rapper, Dino James for a Republic Day Special song titled ‘Public Tu Phir Se Soch’. Starting 25th January 2020, the rap song will be aired on 9XM. 

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group