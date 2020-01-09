BIG FM comes on board as an official radio partner with Jammin S3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has partnered with Motion Content Group and Qyuki’s popular music property Jammin for its 3rd season.

The property brings together Bollywood’s top music legends, folk singers and India's digital music stars to co-create famous retro, Bollywood and Folk songs. As a part of the collaboration, BIG FM will air the enchanting songs curated by renowned artists.

The 4-week property kick-starts from January 18 and consists of eight episodes of 45 minutes each which will be aired on SONY Entertainment Television every Saturday and Sunday 17.30 – 18.30 and 23.00 – 00.00 hours.

Some of the popular names who will be jamming in this season include Kumar Sanu, Javed Ali, Armaan Malik, Bappi Lahiri, Alka Yagnik, Master Saleem, Suresh Wadkar, Udit Narayan. Adding to the modern-day flavor, the collaboration will see digital icons like Jonita Gandhi, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Bhavya Pandit, Sonu Kakkar, Shraddha Sharma, Antara Nandy, Ambili Menon, Adnan Ahmad among others and hosted by popular TV host RJ Anmol marking the exclusivity of the show, the property will see a combination of Bollywood and Digital Stars who will be coming together to create a host of lilting melodies, foot-tapping chartbusters along with some soulful folk music. Following a never-seen-before format with Jammin, the radio network widens its listenership by exposing its audience to the emerging digital stars of today as well as catering to those who are avid Bollywood music lovers.

Commenting on the association, BIG FM spokesperson said, “We are excited to be continuing our partnership with Jammin for the third season as well. With such an evolving audience, a property like this is perfectly fulfilling their demands and requirements. As a radio network, we have always aimed to bring forth emerging talent and give them a platform to showcase their skills. In the era where listeners are served with one or the other remix each day, original soundtracks and music will definitely attract music lovers. We are certain that this partnership will enhance the experience of our target audience and reach out to every nook and corner through our robust network.”

In a joint statement Ashwin Padmanabhan, President - Partnerships and Trading, Group M and Samir Bangara Founder, CEO Qyuki said “We are delighted to have BIG FM as our official Radio Partner for the third season of Jammin’. With their vast network and reach built on innovative content we believe the season 3 of Jammin will enable music lovers to not only watch the show on Sony TV but even listen while on the go across the Big FM network. Jammin is a testimony to the wonderful collaboration between Qyuki, Motion Content Group and our platform partners Sony TV and Big FM”