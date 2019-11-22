RadioandMusic
93.5 Red FM partners with The CAB for Pink Ball test match in Kolkata
Tags:
Private FM Stations | 93.5 RED FM | Nisha Narayanan | Sourav Ganguly |

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, has announced its association as the official radio partner of The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the country's first day-night pink-ball test match. India is gearing up to play against Bangladesh for this first ever test match to be held at The Eden Gardens from 22 November 2019. This experimental format is being explored for the first time in India which will be witnessed by special dignitaries, former captains and sports personalities like Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand among others.

Watch here:

As the exclusive radio partner 93.5 Red FM has turned pink celebrating this prestigious association along with hosting multitude of activities for the same. Celebrating this occasion RJ Praveen interviewed the former India Captain and present BCCI president Mr. Sourav Ganguly who discussed about this test match elaborately. In an effort to rejuvenate test cricket, day-night format will be tried out in India for the very first time for which the team India has been practicing constantly. The usage of pink ball is the highlight of the game, which is easily visible under the light as compared to the traditional red ball.

Commenting on this historic moment, RED FM and Magic FM’s COO & Director Nisha Narayanan said, “We are extremely proud to associate with CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) for the historic Pink Ball test match. This is the occasion of many firsts from being the first ever day-night test match, to the first test match to be organized under Sourav Ganguly’s BCCI presidency, to replacing the traditional red ball with the pink ball. To celebrate and honor the match, RED FM has also turned pink. With this association, RED FM aims to bring the historic match to every cricket fan in the country through the airwaves.”

To mark this event, RED FM and the whole city has turned pink. All the major public buildings of Kolkata – Tata Centre, Shahid Minar, the 42 and all prominent parks will be decorated with pink lights. During the match, RED FM will also nationally air the match report and on-ground interviews for its audience.

Don’t forget to tune-in to 93.5 RED FM!

