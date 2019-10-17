RadioandMusic
Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live' is back with Sukh-E
Tags:
Private FM Stations | AR Rahman | RJ Sarthak | Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz | Indira Gandhi International Airport | Delhi |

MUMBAI: Put on your dancing shoes and get grooving as 104.8 Ishq, India’s first romantic radio station takes you on a live musical journey with the very-talented ‘The Revisit Project’ and  Muzical Doctorz Sukh-E at the second edition of ‘Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live’.

The Revisit Project, the Delhi based band known for paying tributes to musical greats such as AR Rahman and with the blockbuster album Brown Man’s Funk to its credit promises an evening of un-matched music and entertainment on Saturday, 19 October 2019 at The Walk, World Mark, Aerocity from 7 pm onwards.

Adding to the adrenaline rush, Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz, will take the stage by storm with a special performance featuring his hit number Wah Wai Wah. An exciting mélange of heart-pumping music, coupled with a heavy dose of fun and entertainment by RJ Sarthak, the second edition of ‘Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live’ is sure to take its audience on a night filled with euphoria.

Block your date as the two powerhouses of music, The Revisit Project and Sukh E Muzical Doctorz will set the mood of the evening while striking the right chords with the funky and trendy millennials of the capital city.

Venue: The Walk, World Mark, Aerocity, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi 11003

Day & Date: Saturday, 19 October 2019

Time: 7 pm onwards

Entry is free

