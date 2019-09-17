RadioandMusic
Music Broadcast Ltd. recognized amongst 'India's Best Workplaces for Women - 2019'; ranked amongst top 75 organizations
MUMBAI: Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Ltd., was recognized amongst ‘India’s Best Workplaces for Women-2019’ and ranked amongst the Top 75 organizations on the list.

‘India’s Best Workplaces for Women’ is a celebration of the best work cultures in the country, especially the ones that have made work environment felt welcome and safe for their women employees. Every year, Great Place to Work and Outlook Business come together to appreciate and applaud the efforts of those organizations that have created and sustained a great workplace culture.

747 organizations were evaluated for consideration in this list out of which 360 organizations met the eligibility criteria.

Great Place to Work® Recognition is a ‘Gold Standard’ - the most prestigious and the most credible employer brand recognition in the world. These organizations excel both on people practices that they have designed for their women employees and the feedback of their women employees experiencing parity in their workplace. 

Commenting on Radio City’s recognition among India’s Best Workplaces for Women, Jagran Group President Apurva Purohit said, "It’s a moment of pride for Radio City to not only be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work at but also be ranked as one of the Best Workplaces for Women.

Women at work and consequently gender diversity as a cause is something I deeply care about. Infact, this recognition strikes a personal chord as I feel strongly about championing inclusivity not only at the workplace but having more women in leadership positions as well. While I firmly believe that the onus to make it big lies on women, organizations are equally responsible for providing an enabling and supportive environment to help women achieve their potential to the fullest. At Radio City, it has been a constant endeavour to stand by each and every woman in her journey by ensuring that the policies and practices we put in place create a conducive and welcoming environment for everybody.” 

Earlier this year, Music Broadcast Ltd. was also recognized among India’s Best Workplaces in Media and Entertainment industry 2019 and among India’s Best Workplace in Career Management 2019 where more than 900 organizations participated in the ‘Great Place to Work’ survey this year making it the largest study in the space of Workplace Recognition.

