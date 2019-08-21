Radio Mirchi ropes in Anant Kamal Srivastava as Associate Vice President

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi has roped in Anant Kamal Srivastava as AVP and national head for Mirchi Live.

Confirming his move on linkedin Anant wrote, “One of the music difficult decision that one takes in a professional career is quitting and moving on, and it's even harder when you're in love with your company and respect it deeply. I'v quit Sony Entertainment to pursue my first love for events. I've joined Radio Mirchi as Associate Vice President and i will head Mirchi Live and concerts.”

Kamal will be responsible for building IPs, developing and marketing ticketed events, managing domestic and international talents. He will bring all his enterprenurial learning and inputs from india's start-up ecosystem in the music space to help create impact at Radio Mirchi.

Anant joins Mirchi with over a decade of eclectic experience in the field of live events, talent management, brands alliances and co-branded activities. Prior to this, Anant had a three year successful stint at Sony Music where he was extensively involved in building the vertical Sony Music Pop, marketing and business for various talents like Badhsah, Arjun Kanungo and rapper Divine amongst others. He was also responsible for conceptualizing and executing various live tours across the globe.

Anant has been a musicpreneur and been a partner at Yuvraj Entertainment, and owner of Devils At Work.