| 22 Apr 2019
BIG FM launches 'Mera Manifesto' campaign in line with the ongoing elections
MUMBAI: BIG FM has always believed in addressing issues that affect the whole country. Staying true to its brand ethos - Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, BIG FM has come up with a different and innovative approach to engage with citizens ahead of the ongoing 2019 General Elections. The radio station has launched the Mera Manifesto campaign,which intends to bring out People's manifesto instead of political parties’ manifestos. The objective of the initiative is to generate conversations amongst listeners and thereby highlight key issues of the city.

Commenting on the ‘Mera Manifesto’ campaign, BIG FM Country Head Sunil Kumaran said, “The upcoming elections are very crucial for the entire country. Every time, before the elections, we see political parties making the first move and coming out with their manifestos with certain agendas. But keeping in mind our recent transition to Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, we decided to flip the game and cater to people first via this campaign. We are hopeful that a campaign like this will give impetus to people to engage with each other and voice their opinion through powerful and meaningful conversations.”

Speaking on the campaign, RJ Vrajesh Hirjee who hosts the morning show Mumbai Maska Maarke stated, “The party manifesto plays a critical part in the election process, as it helps the voter to select the leaders of tomorrow. The PEOPLE’s manifesto in this campaign, that caters first to the voter's expectations, will not only bring a change in the mindset of the people towards elections, but will also help restoring the faith of youth in the political system.”

RJs from all cities will visit the different constituencies two weeks in advance from the day of voting and highlight the issues that haven’t been addressed in the longest time. Voters will be asked to share their manifesto, which would encapsulate their expectations from the elected government.

This activity will culminate into the radio station requesting their listeners to exercise their right to vote. Taking this to the next level, popular RJs including RJ Raginee and RJ Shahnawaz from Ranchi, RJ Pankhuri from Bareilly, RJ Aryan from Goa to name a few have been appointed by the Election Commission to influence people to come out and vote on the D-Day. Additionally, RJ Juhie from Jammu is also a part of the official content approval team of the District Administration during the code of conduct.

