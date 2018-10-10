It is the audience, who is the real winner: RJ Kartik, MY FM Jaipur

MUMBAI: Jaipur’s popular RJ Karthik from MY FM is hopeful about winning at Radio Connex 2018 today.

Speaking about his nomination in the best RJ category, RJ Karthik said, “We usually announce winners of Bollywood awards, but announcing that I have been nominated is great. Also, the biggest achievement is when listeners are very happy that their favourite RJ has been nominated.”

“When it comes to winning the award, it is the audience, who is the real winner, who listens to their favourite Radio Jockey. Rishan Bhatia sir, Rahul Namjoshi sir, Vinay sir, Viplove Gupte sir, we follow their ideology. I thank my MY F team,” he further added.

On Radio Connex, the RJ exclaimed, “Providing a platform like Radio Connex to all RJs is in itself an awesome feeling. Also, Radio’s one on one connect is thus brought to the fore through a prestigious award like this.”

“Rishan sir was behind the Monday Motivation show, which made people realise that radio can also a bring a change in the society,” he further told.

Lastly, on the international Radio Festival, RJ Karthik commented, “IRF itself means that you are telling the world that radio is still there for you and is the best source of entertainment in the world.”

“If I win, I will get to visit Malta, meet RJs and radio people there” Kartik concluded.

RJ Kartik is currently among the top three most followed RJs on Facebook in India. He recently garnered over one million views on his official Facebook handle.