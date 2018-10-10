RadioandMusic
RNM
| 11 Oct 2018
radio
News
It is the audience, who is the real winner: RJ Kartik, MY FM Jaipur
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | RJ Kartik | MY FM | Rahul Namjoshi | Radio Connex 2018 | Malta |

MUMBAI: Jaipur’s popular RJ Karthik from MY FM is hopeful about winning at Radio Connex 2018 today.

Speaking about his nomination in the best RJ category, RJ Karthik said, “We usually announce winners of Bollywood awards, but announcing that I have been nominated is great. Also, the biggest achievement is when listeners are very happy that their favourite RJ has been nominated.”

“When it comes to winning the award, it is the audience, who is the real winner, who listens to their favourite Radio Jockey. Rishan Bhatia sir, Rahul Namjoshi sir, Vinay sir, Viplove Gupte sir, we follow their ideology. I thank my MY F team,” he further added.

On Radio Connex, the RJ exclaimed, “Providing a platform like Radio Connex to all RJs is in itself an awesome feeling. Also, Radio’s one on one connect is thus brought to the fore through a prestigious award like this.”

“Rishan sir was behind the Monday Motivation show, which made people realise that radio can also a bring a change in the society,” he further told.

Lastly, on the international Radio Festival, RJ Karthik commented, “IRF itself means that you are telling the world that radio is still there for you and is the best source of entertainment in the world.”

“If I win, I will get to visit Malta, meet RJs and radio people there” Kartik concluded.

RJ Kartik is currently among the top three most followed RJs on Facebook in India. He recently garnered over one million views on his official Facebook handle.

related stories
private fm stations  |  10 Oct 2018

Fever FM’s RJ Anmol to host Radio Connex 2018

MUMBAI: Radio Connex, one of a kind radio celebration is all set to be held today in Mumbai.

private fm stations  |  10 Oct 2018

Being nominated for Radio Connex’s best RJ category makes me feel honoured to stand amongst the best from the industry: RJ Harshil, Radio City

MUMBAI: Radio City RJ Harshil, who is popular among the masses of Ahmedabad, is quite excited about his nomination in the best RJ category of Radio Connex.

private fm stations  |  10 Oct 2018

Radio City Bengaluru’s ‘drama queen’ RJ Nethra thanks Radio Connex for her nomination in the best RJ category

MUMBAI: Radio City Bengaluru’s drama queen RJ Nethra knows well to make a mark with her radio jocking skills. She has been nominated in the best RJ category of the International Radio Festival at Radio Connex 2018. In an exclusive interview, she talks about her nomination and more.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

resources

radio

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group