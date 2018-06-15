Radio City's Gig City Season 3, gears up to enthrall 6.7 cr Indians with a star-studded line-up

MUMBAI: Radio City, today announced the launch of Gig City Season 3, live multicity simulcast concert on radio, all set to entertain 6.7 Cr Indians with riveting performances from the best of the music industry including Sachin-Jigar, Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan, Armaan Malik, Monali Thakur.

Gig City’s concept of Aap Jahaan, Concert Wahan has given a new dimension to the idea of a concert and has utilized radio as a medium for listeners to experience a live concert by their favourite music artists on the go. The first gig of Radio City’s Gig City Season 3 featuring Sachin - Jigar is all set to kick-start on Friday, 15 June at 7 pm onwards and repeat on Saturday 9 pm onwards.

Gig City Season 3 will be hosted by Radio City’s most popular RJ Salil who takes the listeners on a nostalgic trip mingled with interesting trivia about their favourite artists.

Commenting on the launch of the latest season of this innovative property, Radio City CEO Abraham Thomas said, “Radio City’s Gig City has constantly grown in stature due to its innovative proposition of Aap Jahan Concert Wahan and has seen massive success amongst the fraternity and music lovers nationally. The uniqueness of the concept and the stupendous response amongst advertisers has helped us extend the property on ground in multiple cities over the last two years. With the launch of Gig City Season 3, we are all set to give our listeners a bouquet of innovative and engaging content on air, online and on ground.”

Excited for his performance at the latest season of Gig City Season 3, talented Bollywood singer and hitmaker Armaan Malik said, “Singing for a LIVE audience has always been a special experience for me to stay connected to my fans. Concerts bring families and friends together and are a perfect avenue for music lovers to enjoy the performances of their favourite singers. I would like to congratulate Radio City for bringing alive India’s first radio concert- Gig City Season 3, to us. I am super excited about my LIVE concert through radio and to connect with my fans on the go. Call out to all music lovers to tune in every Friday 7 pm for an evening full of music and entertainment.”