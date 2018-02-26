Apple Music, Radio City to produce countdown show

MUMBAI: In association with Apple Music, Radio City on Monday announced a Bollywood countdown chart show.

The show titled 'Apple Music Top 25' will highlight the best music from the week from Apple Music weekly charts, the company said in a statement.

It will also feature exclusive segments with both popular and emerging artists from Apple Music programmes.

Commenting on this collaboration, Radio City CEO Abraham Thomas said, “Through our collaboration with Apple Music, we are delighted to bring to all our listeners and music lovers, the 'Apple Music Top 25' on Radio City. Powered by Apple Music, this will offer the most definitive chart show of popular Bollywood music to our audience. With innovation at the core, Radio City has yet again seamlessly integrated digital and radio, combining consumer music tastes to entertain listeners. We will aim to make ‘Apple Music Top 25' on Radio City the one-stop destination to keep our fans abreast of the trendiest music in the country.”

"We are constantly on the lookout for unique ways to engage with our audience and our collaboration with Apple Music is a perfect blend of creativity and innovation in the audio entertainment space," said Jagran Group President Apurva Purohit.

The show will also be available as a playlist on the Radio City curator channel on Apple Music.

(Source: IANS)