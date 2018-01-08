Radio City recreates the golden era of music with Kal Bhi Aaj Bhi LIVE in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM, took the city of Ahmedabad on a nostalgic trip down the memory lane with <em>Kal Bhi Aaj Bhi</em> LIVE – India's first and most popular retro show. Dedicated to the golden age of music, the concert was held on 5 January 2018 at Club O7 and gave Ahmedavadis a chance to usher in the New Year with soulful renditions of songs representing the era of melody and poetry.

Hosted by Radio City’s RJ Gaurav, the concert featured a splendid troupe of artistes, with Pankaj Pathak and team arranging the music. Performances by Neeraj Pathak, Darshana Gandi Thakkar, and Chirag Desai transported the Ahmedavadis to the surreal land of musical ingenuity.

Speaking about the concert, Radio City EVP & national head -programming marketing AudaCITY Kartik Kalla said, “As India’s leading retro show, Radio City’s Kal Bhi Aaj Bhi, has won millions of hearts over 8 years. The magic of old Bollywood classics combined with the unique style of Radio City’s RJ Gaurav, has helped the property craft a niche for itself on radio. Live concerts serve as natural extensions of the show and help us connect directly with our listeners. After two successful years in Mumbai and one in Patna, we are certain that Kal Bhi Aaj Bhi LIVE will help us enthrall audiences in other cities as well.”

Radio City 91.1FM’s most cherished retro show, <em>Kal Bhi Aaj Bhi,</em> has enticed listeners for the past eight years with melodious music from the bygone era along with interesting anecdotes from the musical journey of yesteryear’s stars. The show airs 9 pm - 11 pm on Radio City 91.1 FM.