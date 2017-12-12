RadioandMusic
RNM
| 12 Dec 2017
radio
News
Current FM all set to launch on 1 January in Aligarh

Events
Magnetic Words
| 28 Nov 2017

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers

MUMBAI: Globally recognised as one of the most beautiful festivals in the world for its blend of heritage arts mixed with contemporary culture, Magnetic Fields has quickly come to be associated with pushing future-facing sounds and alternative culture.In 2016, Magnetic Fields became the first music...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | RJ Asad | Aligarh | Current FM |

MUMBAI: One of the important business center in Uttar Pradesh and amongst the largest cities in India, Aligarh will soon have its first local radio station. Current FM which is on a test-run now will be launching its station in the New Year.

The city which has players like Fever FM, BIG FM and soon to launch Tadka FM is excited to be a part of the radio market. “The existing stations have shows from various cities while we (current FM) are the only local station in Aligarh with local RJ’s and local content,” said Current Radio programming head and RJ Asad.

With target audience of 16 to 30 years, the station will give its listeners local content, topics like love, Bollywood, cheezy talks, adding a wow factor to the listeners

Current Radio 94.1 FM has a range of around 50 – 80 kilometers. Going on-air from Monday to Friday, the shows are as follows:

6 am to 7am – a religious show called Aagaad hosted by RJ Sohani.

7am to 11am – Current Morning with RJ Asad. It has a segment called ‘Bol Aligarh Bol’ where the localities will share problems faced in their routine life and the RJ will help solve them.

11am to 2pm – a woman-oriented show called Thoda Personal. Here RJ Kalpana will talk about shopping sales in the city, beauty and fashion tips along with some serial and Bollywood gossips.

2pm to 5pm – Rangbaaz, a youth based show which conducts prank calls and promotes audible local talents like singing, shayari, poems and more.

5pm to 8pm – RJ Kashish will be on the show called Horn Please. It will give the listeners traffic updates and happenings in and around the city. A special segment called ‘Flush Kar’ has been added for the listeners to revive with their tension and stress by sharing it with the RJ.

8 pm to 12 am – Ishq Wala Love. Here RJ Asad will help couples sort their issues and take song requests from the listeners. 11 pm to 12 am is a special segment dedicated to love stories.

The weekends will have recorded shows from the previous along with some fresh content. Currently, the station is on a test-run for the listeners to get used to the station. Being a youth-oriented station, it will play songs above the 90’s. The station is receiving an amazing response from the listeners already.

Current FM will officially be launched on 1 January 2018.

related stories
private fm stations  |  09 Dec 2017

93.5 RED FM adds awards category for 'Mumbai Khadde Mein' and CSR for 'Bajao for a Cause'

MUMBAI: Awards, 2017 Superhit 93.5 RED FM wins two awards at the fourth th edition of Indian Marketing Awards 2017 that was presented by exchange4media.

private fm stations  |  09 Dec 2017

BIG FM launches its Christmas initiative BeSanta for the second consecutive year

MUMBAI: BIG FM has launched the 2nd season of its highly appreciated social initiative BeSanta for Christmas. The radio network last year seeded the thought of spreading joy among the underprivileged kids during Christmas by inviting donations in the form of gifts from citizens.

private fm stations  |  04 Dec 2017

Big FM announces the Fifth Season of 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM is back with the fifth season of the biggest and most successful running on-air singing talent hunt ‘Benadryl BIG Golden Voice’ presented by Benadryl Cough Syrup, powered by LIC Housing Finance and online talent partner Songdew.com.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group