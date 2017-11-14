BIG FM partners with Reliance Mutual Fund for #Chhotonkebadefunde

MUMBAI: BIG FM joined hands with Reliance Mutual Fund to inspire citizens about their new campaign which is conceptualized for Children’s Day. #Chhotonkebadefunde is aimed at promoting the message that even kids can guide elders to arrive at a valuable lesson, which otherwise might go unnoticed. BIG FM is running an on-air and digital contest and encouraging kids to share their stories highlighting such incidents. 3 kids with best stories will be given a chance to feature on RJ Dilipp’s ‘Evening Show’ on 14 of November.

Reliance Mutual Fund has been known to seed the thought behind various innovative campaigns in order to effectively spread an important message among the citizens. Known to be a part of such social campaigns, BIG FM is leveraging its large reach by running a week-long contest on –air on its digital platforms. Kids are invited to share their stories where they taught something to an elder and they found it useful to be applied as an important learning in their life. Kids can participate by sharing the snapshot or video of the change they witnessed in the adult, as a result on FB, Twitter or Instagram using #ChotoKeBadeFunde. Additionally, Reliance Mutual Funds has also been sensitizing the audience about the campaign through various posts and videos on their digital platforms. The campaign has already received a positive response with a total reach of more than two million and counting.

The top 3 entries will be given an opportunity to have a candid discussion with RJ Dilipp on his special one hour show for Children’s Day. The show will add to the engagement level of the listeners as the kids will share their stories and experience of being a life coach at some point in their lives to their elders.

Speaking about the association and sharing his view about the campaign, spokesperson from Reliance Mutual Fund said, “We have always ensured to reach out to the citizens through innovative and engaging concepts. #Chhotonkebadefunde is a step ahead in that direction and making elders aware about the talent and the kind of knowledge that today’s young generation. Leveraging BIG FM’s strong network, we are able to reach a large set of audience. By taking the campaign across their on-air and digital platforms through an innovative concept has added to its appeal.”

Speaking about the association, spokesperson from BIG FM said, “We at BIG FM always look forward to provide valuable association to our partners. We could instantly connect with the thought behind their campaign as our Children Day activity ‘BIG Junior Rockstar’ shares this sensibility of encouraging kids on this special day. We aim to increase the level of excitement among the kids and their parents by featuring the kids on one of the most heard Evening Show with RJ Dilipp and provide an effective reach to Reliance Mutual Fund and its campaign. We hope to create a desired impact through our large reach and continue with such meaningful associations.”