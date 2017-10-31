Radio Indigo to honour eminent personalities on-air

MUMBAI: Celebrating the birth of the golden state of Karnataka, Radio Indigo has planned an exciting and exclusive program for the occasion. This Karnataka Rajyothsava, Radio Indigo, the radio station for a Fun Young Bangalore, is paying rich tributes to the Iconic brands and personalities that have put Karnataka on the global map.

Celebrating 61 golden years, Radio Indigo is all set to honor the land that gave the world Bisi Bele Bath, along with having one of the most productive film industries of the year, making over 100 movies and with a proud legacy of literature and music. Across two days, the radio station will celebrate the state, with the people who have put Karnataka on the world map in their respective fields through their illustrious careers.

Some of the personalities include film and theatre actress Arundhati Nag, Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy, Taxi4sure co-founder Aprameya Radhakrsihnan and many more. Through a series of special programs and interviews with all those personalities, Radio Indigo will take listeners on their journey and achievements portrayed for all of Bengaluru to hear.

Tune-in to Indigo 91.9 FM between 31 October and 1 November to listen to the Rajyothsava special.