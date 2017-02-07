RadioandMusic
07 Feb 2017
DJ Sumit Sethi to rule FM Tadka's 'Saturday Nights'
| 09 Jan 2017

SpotboyE awards Bollywood with 'SpotboyE Salaams'

MUMBAI: SpotboyE.com of 9X Media is all set to honour the best in Bollywood in 2016 with The SpotboyE Salaams (awards). The Salaam will break away from the clutter of ‘song-dance performance’ and TRP obligations and reset the agenda to honour sheer talent. SpotboyE Salaams will be announced on 4 Ja...

MUMBAI: Saturday nights will be party nights for FM Tadka listeners with the station roping in DJ Sumit Sethi. So, to turn on the party, just turn on the radio.

Rajasthan Patrika group’s FM Tadka has started a weekend show for its listeners in Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota and Raipur. DJ Sumit Sethi, a Delhi-based DJ artiste who has made his mark in the land of Bollywood, will spread his magic every Saturday from 9 pm to 12 am.

The show is named ‘Tadka Nights with Sumit Sethi’. It has been two weeks for the show and the response is commendable. FM Tadka plans to keep it on till the listeners keep demanding for it.

This is not the first time DJ Sumit Sethi is performing at FM Tadka as he was a part of Tadka in the year 2011. FM Tadka, since its inception in the year 2006, is mounting this show on the popular demand of its listeners. Earlier, DJ Aqeel was also a part of FM Tadka's weekend show – ‘Saturday Night Full Tight’, which was appreciated by the listeners.

In the press conference, DJ Sethi spoke about its association with FM Tadka, he said, “Ghamaghari Rajasthan I am all set excited with my full crazy mixes. Get ready to rock n roll to be part of 95 FM Tadka on Saturday night 9 pm to 12 midnight. Jaipur audience is now partying. I look forward to entertaining them. Patrika is always close to my heart and will remain forever."

