Radio Asia 2019: Workshop on DRM Implementation and Rollout

MUMBAI: The DRM Digital Radio Consortium will take part in the ABU RadioAsia 2019 events hosted by Bangladesh Betar in the capital, Dhaka, October 29-31. Top experts of the Consortium will give their view explaining why DRM is more than just a platform, a true enabler of new and digital content for the benefit of listeners.

The workshop “DRM - Smart radio for All”, scheduled for October 30th in the afternoon, will address directly the multiple uses that can be derived from DRM for ensuring quality information, entertainment, education to poor and rural populations and for communicating in times of looming environmental disasters and crises.

The workshop aims to provide broadcasters, policy makers and other stakeholders with a clear understanding of the DRM digital radio broadcasting technology, its features and benefits and how DRM, used in all bands for local, regional, national and full-country coverage can enhance and future proof radio and its popularity among listeners.

Olya Booyar, Head of Radio, ABU, is looking forward eagerly to the workshop. “RadioAsia this year is themed ‘Radio All Around Us: More than just a medium’ and the special DRM workshop will show how digital radio is a new language that practitioners and listeners have to learn so that the many benefits of radio develop in the future,” she says. “More than anything, we think the DRM workshop will be a practical way to learn and share valuable information on implementation and results from real case studies.”

DRM Chairman Ruxandra Obreja, “RadioAsia in 2019 sounds intriguing, challenging and raising the right questions for 2020 and beyond. Therefore, we are looking forward to being part of the debate. We are ready to link with all those interested in learning about and rolling out DRM, like Bangladesh Betar, and others in the Asia Pacific region.”