DoT allocates two additional dedicated frequencies for running Community Radio, informs MIB Secretary

MUMBAI: The seventh National Community Radio Sammelan, organized by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Dr. BR Ambedkar Bhawan in New Delhi, closed on a high note. While delivering the valedictory address, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting secretary Amit Khare informed that the Department of Telecommunications has agreed to dedicate two additional frequencies viz. 89.6 and 90.0 MHz for running Community Radio Stations.

He further announced that on the lines of recent hike in advertisement rates for print and electronic media, the advertisement rates for Community Radio will be revised by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication within two months.

Khare also announced that a Community Radio Cell will be set up in the Ministry for grievance redressal and collating actionable suggestions received from stakeholders. He added that the Media and Communication Plan of all Ministries of the Government must include Community Radio to leverage their deeper ground level penetration. He also said that the compendium of all the programmes running on Community Radio Stations across the country, released by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on the second day of the Sammelan, will be distributed to all District Collectors to sensitize them for utilization of Communication Radio in their local communication endeavours.

Khare further announced that the National Sammelan would now be held annually, along with Regional Sammelans, which be held in different corners of the country. Stating the Ministry’s aim to set up at least one Community Radio Station in each district, starting with Aspirational Districts, he also expressed hope of spreading a Community Radio Movement in the country.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting addl. secretary Atul Kumar Tiwari said that the development of a vibrant culture of Community Radio will help in greater information dissemination at the grassroot level, which will result in further empowerment of people. He summed up the sessions held during the course of the three day Sammelan and thanked everyone for participating with fervour and infectious enthusiasm.