RadioandMusic
RNM
| 07 Jul 2017
radio
News
AIR shortwave digital transmitters to beam Pakistan, Afghanistan
Events
Event Management | 14 Jun 2017

Streaming revenues boost optimism at 51st Midem

MUMBAI: The international music community, representing 4,400 delegates from over 80 countries, gathered in Cannes this week at the 51st edition of Midem, the music world’s leading business conference and networking event. Major labels Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and Universal M...

Most Viewed
Tags:
AIR | AIR | Pakistan | Afghanistan | Shortwave Digital Transmitter | M Venkaiah Naidu |

NEW DELHI: All India Radio would be commissioning of two new Shortwave Solid State digital transmitters of 100 kW power each for the dissemination of content across the border for Afghanistan- Pakistan region by the end of August 2017. The transmitters shall be installed in Delhi.

For the Andaman and Nicobar, a new 100 W FM transmitter would be installed in Car Nicobar by the end of the financial year.

This was stated by Information & Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu in a meeting held yesterday to review the functioning of the media units of Ministry of I&B located in the Union Territories.

MoS Rajyavardhan Rathore, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Lieutenant Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Ministry Secretary N K Sinha, representatives from UTs and senior officers from Ministry were also present during the meeting.

During the review meeting, Naidu announced that to enhance the outreach, the 3KW FM transmitter in Daman would be replaced by 6KW transmitter. Similarly, in Karaikal, Puducherry, the present 6 KW FM transmitter would be replaced by 10 KW FM transmitter to enhance the reach.

Highlighting the importance of communication in local dialects, Naidu urged the UTs to give emphasis to setting up of community radio stations in UTs. He also mentioned the liberalised subsidy of 75 per cent by Central Government for stakeholders in this regard.

related stories
private fm stations  |  07 Jul 2017

Big FM brings back its game on radio – 'BIG Birthday Game'

MUMBAI: Big FM is back with one of its coolest easy to win game on-air with ‘BIG Birthday Game’. The second season will be aired during its ‘Breakfast Show’ between 8 am – 10 am from 17 July to 28 July across 61 cities.

private fm stations  |  05 Jul 2017

Music Broadcast Ltd. continues to be in top 50 India’s Best Companies to Work for in 2017

MUMBAI: Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), Radio City has emerged as a leader in the ‘India’s Best Companies to Work for – 2017’ study. Radio City has had a consistent presence in the list and the inclusion of Music Broadcast Ltd.

private fm stations  |  05 Jul 2017

Weekly radio programme launched by NFDC prior to its Monsoon Filmfest

NEW DEHI: In a new initiative to reach out to the people to see meaningful cinema, the National Film Development Corporation has launched a weekly ‘Film Aaj Kal’ in association with 92.7 Big FM to coincide with its summer festival of NFDC Classics.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group